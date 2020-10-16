RECAP: 2020 Billboard Music Awards from six feet away

Originally scheduled to air in April, the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was postponed due to the coronavirus but nevertheless delivered an energetic production. Since the release of the nominees in September, viewers worldwide have anticipated the annual award show, which aired live on Oct. 14.

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson returned as the host for the third year in a row. In addition to hosting the show, she joined Pentatonix and Sheila E. for the first performance of the night, singing Whitney Houston’s “Higher Love.”

The performance preceded the first award of the night, Top 200 Album, given to Billie Eilish for “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?” Lil Nas X followed next, accepting the Top Hot 100 Song award for “Old Town Road” featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, and Eilish again returned to the stage to claim the award for Top Female Artist, beating superstars and fellow nominees Ariana Grande, Halsey, Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

On the roster of performers, Brandy and Doja Cat made their debut as first-time BBMA performers and nominees. Other artists were more familiar with the BBMA franchise, including Sia, Alicia Keys, Swae Lee, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, SAINt JHn and Luke Combs.

Post Malone appeared in an unknown remote location set amidst an industrial structure to sing “Circles.” Immediately after, Tyla Yaweh joined him for a duet of “Tommy Lee” as colorful fireworks lit up the background to make for an electrifying performance. This looked borderline dangerous, especially with the machinery surrounding their location, but luckily there were no malfunctions.

In addition to performing, Post Malone was nominated for 16 different awards, the most of the night. Lil Nas X followed with 13, and Billie Eilish and Khalid were next with 12 each.

During the night, many winners used their speech time as a platform to advocate for current issues, such as the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming presidential election. Eilish, who urged everyone to “please wear a mask” when accepting her award, was the only celebrity with a mask on. She and Lizzo devoted their presence on stage to encourage viewers to vote in the upcoming election. Lizzo walked on stage with a dress patterned by the word “VOTE” as she claimed Top Song Sales Artist.

John Legend, a two-time Billboard Music award winner, delivered an emotional rendition of “Never Break” from his new album “Bigger Love,” which was dedicated to his wife, Chrissy Teigen, who had a miscarriage two weeks prior. Voice aching, he told viewers, “this is for Chrissy,” as he sang in front of a piano. Legend did what he does best, conveying grief and heartbreak in this tribute to his wife.

Another familiar face, Demi Lovato, returned to the BBMA stage in a debut performance of “Commander in Chief,” a powerful stance against President Donald Trump, which was released a day before the event. Lovato has four past BBMA nominations but was not nominated for anything this year.

A flow of winners was then announced — Bad Bunny for Top Latin Artist, Post Malone for Top Male Artist and Khalid for Top R&B Artist. Garth Brooks was the recipient of this year’s Icon Award and sang a medley of hits from throughout his legendary career. Harry Styles was also presented the first of three fan-voted categories, Chart Achievement Award, but he –– much to the disappointment of fans –– was not present at the ceremony to accept it.

The BBMA prepared for the end of the event with two performances left. From South Korea, BTS delivered an exuberant production of their first number one hit on Billboard’s Top 100, “Dynamite.” The choreography was explosive, and the music was an exciting culmination of groove, funk and hip hop, making the long wait for their act worthwhile. BTS was in the running for this year’s Top Duo/Group but lost to the Jonas Brothers. The group, however, took home the Top Social Artist award, marking their fourth consecutive win in the category. Iconic R&B group En Vogue concluded the jam-packed night with a special rendition of their hit song, “Free Your Mind.”

This year’s BBMA underwent many changes in order to maintain a safe and socially distanced event. The event was without a live audience, making the night more silent and awkward than usual. Nonetheless, with Post Malone winning nine trophies and world sensations BTS and Garth Brooks lighting the stage on fire with their performances, the 2020 BBMAs was anything but uneventful or boring.