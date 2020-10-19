24kGoldn hits no.1 spot on Billboard Hot 100

The rapper just topped the Billboard charts with his recent summer single release, “Mood.” Photo from @24kgoldn on Instagram.

Former Trojan 24kGoldn just secured the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart with his single “Mood” on Monday. Entering its 10th week on the chart, the song marks the artist’s first No. 1 single.

Born Golden Landis Von Jones, the 19-year-old came to USC in Fall 2018 on a full-ride scholarship to major in business administration at the Marshall School of Business. But he didn’t stay long.

The success of such viral hits “I Go to USC” and “Valentino” quickly attracted the attention of major labels, prompting the artist to take a leave of absence after signing a deal with Columbia Records.

Like many of today’s rising stars, 24kGoldn’s success has largely been thanks to TikTok. Combined, “Mood” and “Valentino” soundtrack more than 2.7 million videos on the app.

The top spot on the chart is just one of many achievements 24kGoldn’s picked up this year. “Mood” has held the top spot on Spotify’s Global Top 200 Chart since Sept. 18, the day it displaced Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” from No. 1. In August, XXL revealed its highly anticipated 2020 Freshman Class cover story — an annual feature of the hottest rising acts in hip-hop — with 24kGoldn holding the coveted, fan-voted “10th Spot.”

His forthcoming debut album “El Dorado” is expected to arrive early next year, preceded by two singles in December. Until then, “Mood” is streaming on all platforms.