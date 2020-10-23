James Bay brings unmatched energy and stunning vocals to global livestream event

British singer-songwriter James Bay performed a virtual concert Wednesday. (Photo from Wikimedia Commons)

British singer-songwriter James Bay stuck to his roots by performing at the iconic Shakespeare’s Globe in London Oct. 21 to bring his fans worldwide a uniquely personal online viewing experience.

Making the most of the legendary setting with wowing camera shots and angles, Bay offered four different livestreams to accommodate listeners from different time zones. His incredible vocal talent shone with the lack of overwhelming crowd noise or excessive background instrumentals. Vocal runs showed off his ability to conquer all octaves, and the entire show demonstrated his grasp of styles ranging from folk to soul to rock.

The livestream began with stunning shots of the London skyline lit up at night backed by subtle guitar instrumentals. The camera panned down to what appeared to be Bay sitting on top of a wooden house. Holding his single electric guitar, he dove into a rendition of “Scars.” He set the understated, emotional and comforting tone with how personal the performance felt, aided by close-up camera angles that would not be possible in a live show. His flawless live vocals and range jumped out from the start, accompanied by his electric guitar’s raw sound.

As he closed the song, the camera panned down to a more traditionally Shakespearian set where his entire band was set up, backed by stunning marble columns and architectural detailing. Bay’s second song, “Peer Pressure,” added in drums, keyboard and guitar players and backup singers. However, he stayed true to the folk feel by sitting and playing guitar with the band in an understated plaid flannel and a leather jacket.

For the first time, Bay stepped out of the music to address the viewers, and his genuine personality jumped out.

“We are as London as it gets,” Bay said. “It’s been a weird year, I know you know, but if this is how we can do it, then this is how we’ll do it. And it’s just so nice to have you with us.”

The next song, just a couple of weeks old, “Chew On My Heart,” called on his upper range while switching between his full, soulful sound. His acoustic guitar complemented the emotional lyrics that categorize Bay’s songs.

Seamlessly tuning and switching out the guitars between songs, Bay next threw it back to his second album, “Electric Light,” for a performance of “Us.” The yellow uplighting and subtle fog rolling across the stage added to the warm feel. However, Bay pointed out that it is actually very cold in London in October.

Bay exclaimed “feels good” after songs and laughed with his bandmates, showing their close and genuine bond. Even through the screen, it was clear how excited they were to get the chance to perform, even if not in the traditional sense.

“It’s still a gig, we still get to play and it’s such a beautiful place,” Bay said.

Bay’s most famous song, “Let It Go,” came next, and it sounded almost identical to the recording in the best way. The hit, made famous by its 2015 re-release, is categorized by its story of a crumbling relationship and blues and rock undertones. Some artists change the octaves of tricky notes in live performances, especially if it’s cold outside, which can strain the voice. However, Bay never shied away from the high parts. True to the hit record, the background vocals were only meant to highlight Bay’s unique, raspy voice.

“I hope everybody can feel at home, the excitement,” Bay said. “We got to do all the things we love to do in the middle of this crazy year. It’s a lot of fun sort of reinventing songs for a special occasion.”

He then went into a live version of “If You Ever Want To Be In Love.” Bay’s vocal endurance came in clutch as he gave one of his most impressive renditions. He kept the performances passionate, reflecting his love-song niche yet understated with a not-too-flashy show.

The next segment was a personal highlight: Bay walked off the stage, and the viewers got a glimpse of the exterior of the famous theater with exposed wood details that could not have fit his aesthetic better. Bay entered a dark room lit by a few light bulbs and old-fashioned lamps casting moody shadows on his face. The atmosphere reflected the song’s somber tone as he played “Break My Heart Right” on a single keyboard. The moving piece was complemented by the delicate high notes of the keyboard.

The performance smoothly transitioned into a cover of “Life on Mars?” by David Bowie. Bay altered it just enough to fit his style, but his vocal run on the lyrics “It’s the freakiest show” resembled Bowie’s voice.

For a drastic tone shift, upbeat instrumentals and beats came in as he returned to the main stage. The performance became distinctly energetic, with the entire band standing, clapping and incorporating electric guitar riffs and solos as well as banging drumsticks. The uplighting turned an electric blue for “Pink Lemonade,” matching the more alternative, disco vibe of the track’s music video. The song shows his ability to switch style and genre to a rock feel. His song “Craving” shows how Bay can pair emotional lyrics about his childhood and hometown with an energetic performance typical of a rocker.

The seamlessness of the entire performance shows how well-rehearsed, flawlessly planned and coordinated the virtual performance was. The great chemistry with his band, which he shouted out in between songs, was a significant bonus.

For the final section of the performance, the stage darkened, and pink dotted lights vaguely mimicked the effect of an audience waving lighters. This not only made it feel more like a live performance but fit well with “Wild Love,” in which Bay sings, “where the lights burn low.”

The technical preparation remained impressive through “Best Fake Smile,” with flashing lights syncing up with the rhythmic high hat.

“Hold Back the River,” a lively song dedicated to missing his family while touring and being taken away by the never-ceasing flow of life, rounded out the show. Bay balanced the folksy, soul beginning and latter rocker vibe. The song had a soulful, gospel feel with harmonies while remaining true to his usual discography tone. Bay appeared to have fun with the entire performance as he ended with a clapping section, which made you feel like you were in the audience. His consistent energy and positivity were refreshing in the midst of difficult circumstances.

“We know you’re out there, and we feel you,” Bay said. “And thank you so much for getting a ticket and tuning in. Cannot wait to have you back in the room with us and us be in the room with you. I hope you’re safe. Sending loads of love.”

Bay ended with an impressive run on the moving lyrics “Let us hold each other” — unintentionally an excellent metaphorical message for these times.