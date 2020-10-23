USC football getting through the ‘daily grind’

Head coach Clay Helton said junior safety Talanoa Hufanga has showcased his versatility in the Trojans’ fall practices. (Photo courtesy of John McGillen / USC Athletics)

It’s almost two weeks from USC’s first conference matchup on Nov. 7, and the Trojans are closing out this week of camp with high hopes.

Deemed “Hell Week,” players wore pads every day, bringing the physicality and competitiveness that focuses on ball security on the offense and four-man rushes along the defensive line.

Head coach Clay Helton noted in a Thursday press conference that this practice schedule is integral to having any sort of success this season, especially without a spring camp. Helton also credited the competitive spirit that the team brings every day to offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

“I think it really has started with the coordinators. I’ve got two guys that probably are the most competitive souls I’ve ever been associated with,” Helton joked.

Orlando, who joined as defensive coordinator this spring, has focused on growing the talent of the existing defensive line, especially junior safety Talanoa Hufanga.

“In choosing a coordinator for this position, I don’t know if I was just fortunate or lucky, but TO’s system just fits our personnel so well,” Helton said. “And the variety of different fronts and coverages that he gives — it was really made for Talanoa.”

Hufanga is coming even more into his own after already being considered one of the country’s top safeties. According to Helton, Hufanga has shown his versatility in his healthiest camp yet as a post safety, box safety and flat-zone defender — all positions that highlight his man-to-man coverage skills.

Determining the starting defensive lineup might be one of the hardest decisions to make going into the first game against Arizona State. With lineman vets such as redshirts junior Marlon Tuipulotu and senior Caleb Tremblay bringing discipline to the front, Helton sees potential for newcomers like redshirt freshman Stanley Ta’ufo’ou and freshman Kobe Pepe to apply pressure to quarterbacks in a primarily passing league.

Over the past few scrimmages, the defense has been running four-man rushes that have gotten to the quarterback a number of times, which Helton sees as a benefit of Orlando’s decision to drill down a handful of plays rather than overwhelm the group with a dozen new ones. It’s the kind of performance “that wins championships,” Helton said.

The starters against Arizona State won’t be named until the Friday before the matchup, just as with last season, according to Helton.

The rest of this Hell Week will take the Trojans to the Coliseum field Friday night for passing and simple drives under the stadium lights. Saturday will start out with a 6 a.m. scrimmage — an early start meant to prep the team for the 9 a.m. start time against ASU.

Helton’s hopes come from the team’s ability to continue adapting to the circumstances and rising to the challenges that precede them.

“There’s three things that have really stood out to me, not only during this camp but since we’ve left this place March 15,” Helton said. “One has been their mental toughness, in being able to handle adverse situations, and the toughness they’ve shown on the field … The second thing has just been their discipline … and lastly, they’ve done it together.”