Asian American voters should not be discredited

The Asian American voter bloc is more important than ever. As the fastest growing population in the United States, Asian American voters may prove to play an essential role in an increasingly diverse electorate.

According to a report from CBS News, Asian Americans now make up more than 11 million voters in November’s election. Moreover, the increase of Asian Americans who are eligible to vote is evidence that there is a wider mobilization of Asian Americans in politics, one that will have a substantial impact on the outcome of this year’s election.

Given these factors, it is essential to not discredit Asian American voters in this year’s election. Politicians should not undermine Asian American voters in their attempts to appeal to their audience, and Asian Americans should no longer be overlooked as a force in U.S. politics. In fact, there are certain places where an Asian American vote could make all the difference, according to Karthick Ramakrishnan, a professor at the University of California, Riverside.

In Pennsylvania, Asian Americans are the margin of victory. More and more Asian Americans in Pennsylvania are taking the initiative to promote political engagement through community education and digital tools. In Texas too, Asian Americans are located in key districts that can determine the outcomes of spots in the U.S. House of Representatives, and whether it will be Republicans or Democrats who hold those seats.

In efforts to understand this year’s election, one must first look at a main factor promoting civic engagement among Asian American voters. Sen. Kamala Harris, who is the daughter of an Indian immigrant, not only is a clear contender for Asian American representation in politics but also resonates on a personal level for many Asian Americans, Indian Americans in particular. Harris’ willingness to share her personal stories as a biracial Black and Indian daughter of immigrants holds clear appeal for many Asian Americans, who may feel more able to connect with her identity.

This connection is even more prominent given the recent rise in xenophobic rhetoric surrounding immigration. With a growing number of Asian students who are the victims of racist attacks, it has become a pressing need to elect a candidate who is not only against racism but uniquely attuned to the needs of Asian American constituents. Paired with an Asian American voter bloc that has shifted to majority democratic, it’s clear that greater Asian American civic engagement is not only a desire for representation but a conscious effort to ensure inclusivity in all aspects of life for the Asian American population in the United States.

Asian Americans are not a monolithic group, of course, and despite the fact that the majority of Asian American voters favor democratic candidates, there are also others who not only lean Republican but are spearheading the movement for President Donald Trump. Many Chinese immigrants in the United States have taken to platforms such as WeChat to share their support for the sitting president. These conservative so-called “Trump activists” are primarily against programs like affirmative action, which they believe to be a form of discrimination against high-achieving Asians. As a result, many have turned to civic engagement as a way of expressing their discontent with policies that they perceive to not favor inclusivity of Asian Americans.

While these different facets of Asian American voters can be interpreted as divisive, it may be more compelling to view them as a reflection of diversity within Asian American voters. The nuances of Asian American voters and political beliefs may show politicians that Asian Americans are a complex political group and want to elect the leaders that they believe will best serve their interests.

Historically, Asian Americans have had low voter turnouts partly due to a lack of awareness — much political information may not be easily accessible in their native languages — and politicians’ failure to effectively reach this demographic. Politicians must stop undermining the Asian American population and address the concerns of this community. In the grand scheme of things, Asian American voters are a formidable force. This year’s Asian American voter turnout makes it clear that they are here and for the fate of politics, their voices matter.