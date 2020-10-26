Family, teammates support McClain reinstatement

Shan McClain (left), activist Najee Ali (center) and Munir McClain (right) hold a press conference outside Galen Center Sunday. (Amanda Sturges | Daily Trojan)

USC sophomore wide receiver Munir McClain held a press conference Sunday to address his recent suspension from the football team and call for his reinstatement. In the press conference outside Galen Center, McClain, his mother Shanrika “Shan” McClain and social activist Najee Ali read statements and Ali and Shan took questions from the media.

Los Angeles Times USC athletics reporter Ryan Kartje reported Thursday that McClain had been suspended by USC after applying for and receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits in connection with his high-end sneaker reselling business. The investigation has reportedly expanded in recent weeks as FBI agents have questioned USC students in relation to the unemployment claims, according to his mother.

McClain’s mother was adamant that USC has not provided the family with a reason for his suspension and said the University has not met with them regarding the issue.

Ali opened the conference by calling for the immediate reinstatement of McClain to the football team, vouching for McClain’s character and calling on the “Trojan family” for their support.

In his statement, McClain confirmed he received PUA benefits but maintained he believes there was nothing wrong with his application.

“I applied with the help of a representative from EDD, the California Unemployment Department, and believe I did everything right,” McClain said.

McClain said he hopes USC communicates with the attorneys representing him and directed any questions from the media to Ali or his mother.

A few of McClain’s teammates attended the press conference to show support for McClain, including Munir’s brother redshirt sophomore linebacker Abdul-Malik McClain, as well as redshirt senior receiver Tyler Vaughns, freshman offensive linemen Casey Collier and Courtland Ford, redshirt sophomore linebackers Spencer Gilbert and Eli’jah Winston, redshirt freshman cornerback Adonis Otey and freshman defensive lineman Jamar Sekona.

They did not address the media or answer questions out of respect for USC’s request they not comment.

“The coaches have asked the student-athletes not to speak publicly on this, and we respect that,” Ali said. “The very fact that they’re here with us speaks for itself.”

Otey, Vaughns and senior tailback Stephen Carr showed support for McClain by posting about the press conference on social media.

“It’s very troubling the FBI are knocking on USC students’ doors,” Ali said. “They [USC] have not met with us, but they’ve found time to meet with the FBI.”

Ali contrasted the financial situations of coaches and players on college football teams amid a pandemic.

“[Coaches] are multi-millionaires,” Ali said. “Don’t fault struggling students for using the law and resources to get what’s needed to survive.”

Following Ali’s opening statements, Shan called for her son to be reinstated.

“If Munir has done something wrong, please tell him what it is,” she said.

USC provided a statement on the press conference, reaffirming its inability to discuss the ongoing investigation and its obligation to protect student privacy.

“USC has spoken about this matter with Munir McClain and his mother Shan McClain,” the statement said. “We will not discuss those conversations out of respect for student privacy and due to the pending investigation.”

The University also said any player who chooses to address the media does so by their own choice.

“If a player or his family chooses to address the media concerning a matter that is under investigation, that is entirely their decision,” the statement read.