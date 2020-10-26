Jean Dawson achieves sonic versatility on ‘Pixel Bath’

Photo courtesy @jeandawsn

Jean Dawson is a product of the digital age. Embracing the constant influx of information, the experimental 24-year-old transforms each passing influence into a new variable in his curated world.

Following his 2019 debut “Bad Sports,” the recent sophomore album “Pixel Bath” released on Oct. 23. The five preceding singles including “Bruiseboy,” “Power Freaks” and “Devilish” provided a dynamic look into Dawson’s hyperactive imagination.

Raised in Tijuana before moving to San Diego, the biracial artist has experience maneuvering between liminal spaces. Born to a Mexican mother and Black father, the culture clashes and fluctuations directly translate into his creative work.

In an interview with MTV, Dawson explained the vision behind the album.

“I want it to be controlled chaos. I just want it to feel like you’re in multiple places at the same exact time,” Dawson said. The forward-thinking vision for the album proves Dawson’s vibrant edge.

Throughout the 38-minute long project, Dawson preserves an unmatched energy allowing for his clear-cut lyrics to shine. The combination of Y2K nostalgia seeps through the unique mechanical sounds. And the ease in which he crafts high-voltage alternative rock melodies with innovative rap-like flows is praiseworthy.

On “Clear Bones,” the track’s evocative lyricism develops a playful depiction of the momentary and fleeting. The delivery of the taunting lines, “Mr. Reaper, will you wait on me? / Mr. Reaper, let’s play hide and seek” shift the song from an otherwise morbid reflection to a consumable take.

His ability to take the harsh realities of life into a charismatic form speaks to artistry. On the bilingual track “Policia,” Dawson timely sings about the effects of police brutality. The song uses strong exclamations such as, “No me cae bien la policía / que chingen a su madre, azul y rojo brujería” to serve as an immediate outlet for his collective rage.

The single “Starface*” is a collection of late-night thoughts and candid questioning. The fast-paced beats and electronically-modified vocal tracks amplify its complexity. Closing out with a fading of twinkling high melodies, the song is an example of the escapism music provides.

The supporting visuals for each respective single replicate the cinematic level of the project. Dawson creates a physical representation of his gritty neon visions.

For the “Starface*” music video, the range of saturated shots and wobbly angles delivers images that pair well. Dawson leads the creative direction for most videos, highlighting his ability to operate in the visual spaces as equally in the sonic.

Immersed in the creative social sphere in Los Angeles, Dawson has developed working creative relationships with a range of remarkable artists. Previous collaborations include a feature, alongside peer Omar Apollo on musical artist Deaton Chris Anthony’s “Late Night Lovin’.”

On “Triple Double,” Dawson recruits none other than A$AP Rocky to add another layer of complexity to the track. The shift of visionary tone develops artistic freedom for both artists on the track. With string-striking guitar chords, the clear tone of the project creates an unbounded field of provocative sounds.

Jaw-dropping track “06 Burst” achieves an unnatural cohesion with the incorporation of sporadic elements and shifting vocals. The striking outro captures a tempo switch that when paired with the robotic repetition of the line “I don’t keep score / I keep scoring,” creates an unreal work.

The boundary-breaking undertaking of “Pixel Bath” takes no notice of reductive labels. Aware of the dilution that occurs with categorization, Dawson’s insouciant mind-frame disregards it completely. The forward-thinking project is a new-age classic for the seemingly unconventional.

A few hours before release day, Dawson tweeted to fans: “Listen to it loud – scream it in your room – remember it’s for you.” Jean Dawson builds his own multi-dimensional culture and in doing so authorizes others to do the same.

“Pixel Bath” is now available on all streaming platforms.