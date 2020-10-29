Top five classic horror films to watch on Kanopy for a spooky Halloween

Looking for something spooky to watch this Halloween? Whether you are a movie connoisseur or simply looking to find some eerie entertainment on Halloween night, Kanopy may be your best option. This online video-streaming platform, free to students, provides a wide selection of horror and thrillers that will make this Halloween just as scary as the ones before.

Use your student email address to log in and start your horror movie marathon!

“The Little Shop of Horrors”

Both horrific and comical, this 1960 film tells the story of a clumsy florist shop assistant, Seymour Krelborn (Jonathan Haze), and his unexpected discovery of a strange plant that he names “Audrey Jr.” The plant has the ability to speak and feed on humans. Audrey Jr.’s uniqueness attracts many customers to the shop and greatly pleases the shop owner. Intending to keep his job at the shop, Seymour has to find a food source for Audrey Jr. even if it means sacrificing someone else’s life. The film turned out to be successful and inspired the plot of an off-Broadway musical and later a Broadway revival in 2003.

“House on Haunted Hill”

In this supernatural thriller, five people are invited by a mysterious millionaire, Frederick Loren (Vincent Price), to a “haunted house” party at a spooky house on Haunted Hill. These people come from all walks of life and do not know each other nor the millionaire beforehand. The only thing that brings them together is a $10,000 reward for anyone who can stay in the haunted house overnight. As the plot unfolds, the guests gradually realize they are being locked up in a house full of death and ghosts, and there is no way to escape. Unlike other movies that use a series of ferocious creatures to create visual fear, “House on Haunted Hill” uses a series of plot twists to play with people’s minds, intriguing viewers to keep watching to find out the truth behind the haunted house.

“The Phantom of the Opera”

Originally a novel by Gaston Leroux, “The Phantom of the Opera” is an iconic work of Gothic fiction that has been adapted into a musical and a variety of films. The story focuses on a talented opera singer, Christine Daaé (Mary Philbin), and her relationship with a mysterious phantom (Lon Chaney) dwelling in the Paris Opera House. The phantom has a significant amount of power that he uses against anyone who hurts Christine or tries to take her away from him. When Christine falls in love with the young Vicomte Raoul de Chagny (Norman Kerry), the Phantom makes Christine his prisoner and decides to separate and torture the couple. Contradicting what the audience believes a film about opera should be like, this 1925 version of the film is actually silent. However, the phantom himself, his brutal revenge, and his dark and unfathomable underworld all serve to create a horrific atmosphere for the audience.

“Endless Night”

If you are into detective and crime stories, “Endless Night” may be an interesting film to add to your watch list. The film is an adaptation of the novel written by Agatha Christie, a renowned English author famous for her detective novels and plays. The movie tells the story of a working-class young man, Michael Rogers (Hywel Bennett), and his wealthy girlfriend Ellie Thomsen (Hayley Mills). The two fall in love and move to Gypsy’s Acre after getting married. However, Gypsy’s Acre appears to be a cursed land. Even though the couple does not believe in the local legend, tragedy still hits when Ellie is found dead mysteriously in the woods. The movie seems plain at the beginning but soon becomes more suspenseful as the audience realizes that almost everyone around Michael and Ellie appears to be suspicious.

“The Awakening”

This thriller embodies supernatural phenomena. It tells the story of a hoax exposer, Florence Cathcart (Rebecca Hall), and her experiences at a boarding school in Cumbria, England, in the early 1920s. Although Florence initially uncovers a supernatural hoax that took place at the school, she later finds uncanny phenomenons that she cannot explain. During her stay, Florence realizes that she can see ghosts at the school and gradually finds a connection between her past and the property. The story is a combination of suspense and romance, with different people hiding secrets and trying to recover from past experiences. This movie is an ideal choice for anyone who looks for a story that is not too bloody or terrifying.

Aside from these recommendations, Kanopy also runs a number of black and white movies and silent films that date back to the early 1900s. It also provides various horror films and thrillers that include gothic, supernatural and monster genres, as well as psychological thriller and comedy horrors. Search for Kanopy and start your spooky Halloween!