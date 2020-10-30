A guide to your 2020’s quarantine Halloween

Even though Halloween is right around the corner — and much more unusual than normal — not all is lost! Here are some great ways to spend Allhallows Eve while still being comfortable at home!

Virtual Concerts

Looking for music other than the “Monster Mash” to complete your Halloween? Then a virtual concert is the way to go! Reggaeton singer J Balvin is having a virtual Fortnite concert this Halloween where users can watch on the new island featured on Fortnite. Rolling Loud will also have a virtual concert via Twitch on Friday and Saturday called “Loud Stream,” featuring headliners Gunna and Trippie Redd! And if you want to be the star of your own concert, USC is hosting a virtual Halloween karaoke night Saturday, so bring your costumes and your best singing voice!

Virtual Halloween Party

Though Halloween parties will look a lot different this year, it doesn’t mean fun with friends is out the door. Having a virtual Halloween party over Zoom will still give you the opportunity to celebrate! There are themed games you can play such as horror movie trivia or murder mystery.

Missing haunted houses? Take a virtual tour of eerie places like the Winchester House or The Paris Catacombs, or for a free experience, take a walk through these haunted houses!

Drive Through Haunted Houses

Miss getting scared while walking through a haunted house? Well, there are still chances to feel that terror safely, and from the comfort of your own car, with drive-through haunted houses! If the Upside Down has always been a place on your bucket list, there is a drive-into “Stranger Things” experience in Los Angeles that feels straight out of Hawkins itself. For all-around horror, The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride is still alive and well in drive-up form. Tickets for the “Stranger Things” experience and Haunted Hayride are available on their respective websites.

Carve Pumpkins

Other than candy, what is Halloween without pumpkins? Whether it’s decorating your front lawn or roasting pumpkin seeds, pumpkin carving can be a fun way to get into the spooky spirit. Tired of the same jack-o’-lantern carving? Why not choose this year’s NBA champions with a Los Angeles Lakers pumpkin! Or channel your inner crewmate with an AmongUs pumpkin. If carving isn’t your forte, there are many other ways to decorate a pumpkin, such as painting it!

Movie Marathon

From horror films to comedies, there’s a Halloween movie out there for everyone. There’s a wide range of Halloween movies, so why not watch them all this year! For those who would rather laugh than scream there are movies such as “Hubie Halloween” or “The Addams Family.”

For Horror fans, “The Invisible Man” and “Us” are great picks. For those who just want to enjoy themselves, “Hocus Pocus” or “The Nightmare Before Christmas” are perfect choices. TeleParty, an app that allows you and your friends to stream a show or movie at the same time across different locations, is a great way to enjoy your Halloween movie marathon!

Dress Up in a Costume

Costumes are a staple of Halloween, and while many won’t trick or treat this year, dressing up is still a great way to stay in the Halloween mood. You can take some dope pictures for social media or even host a virtual costume contest! There’s also still time to break out last year’s costume too, and if that’s not an option, last minute Halloween costumes are always a great way to go (I see your cat costume!).

Make some Halloween treats

For those who have a craving for treats (and hopefully not brains) this year, making some spooky treats is a great way to spend Halloween night. With all the candy still available at the supermarket, try out Halloween candy bark. People who enjoy the quick and simple route, ghost smores dip is a must-have. For the Halloween haters who wish it was Christmas already, maybe a haunted gingerbread house is right up your alley!