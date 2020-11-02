Sameer Gadhia of Young the Giant graces the virtual stage

Gadhia talked in between songs about the pressures of social media and representation in the music industry. Kellie Chen | Daily Trojan

Lead singer of alternative-rock band Young the Giant, Sameer Gadhia sat down with USC’s Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life Varun Soni Wednesday and discussed the need for diversity in the music industry, coping with addiction and the adverse impacts of social media.

The event was the fifth installment of USC Amplified’s conversational series “Thrive.” USC Visions and Voices hosted the event and brought together renowned leaders and artists to share their ideas on how we can spiritually, emotionally and mentally cope with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

Soni begins every event by paying respects to the Tongva tribe, acknowledging that USC was built on the tribe’s ancestral land.

Singer of hit songs such as “Mind Over Matter” and alternative-rock chart-topper “Superposition,” Gadhia is considered a pioneer for South Asian representation in contemporary rock. Gadhia discussed being one of few Indian American musicians in the industry and why it’s imperative that he embraces his culture.

“I don’t think I realized the importance of being ‘other’ and the power of that,” Gadhia said.

He noted that while there is a beauty and purpose in keeping music abstract and “faceless” — not associating an identity to the creator but merely revelling in the creation — it is necessary that artists begin sharing their culture and showcasing their identity to their listeners to further the representation of diverse backgrounds in music.

“If you don’t provide context, you can’t set forth a path for the next generation of artists to be able to have their stories be normalized,” Gadhia said.

With this exact goal in mind, Gadhia spoke about his show, “Point of Origin,” a curation that features a new, diverse artist twice a month. The show, which can be found on SiriusXM’s Alt Nation, Pandora and Spotify, strives to redefine alternative music by creating an inclusive platform for people to discover distinct content.

“There wasn’t that other community of artists of color, who don’t necessarily fit in, to share their stories and share their celebrations, trials and tribulations and so ‘Point of Origin’ really stemmed from that” Gadhia said.

Gadhia also discussed exploring his own identity and his desire to uplift others who faced the same internal struggles with identity in a divisive political climate that has fueled the disenfranchisement of minorities.

Soni steered the conversation toward the topic of drug use, highlighting the rough image that often is associated with the music industry and substance use.

Pointing out the spike in substance abuse during the pandemic, Soni urged Gadhia to provide his insight on the matter and advise students on how they can seek those highs in the safest ways.

Gadhia was incredibly candid about his addiction to alcohol and connected it to his need to feel the same “out of body experience” he gets from being immersed in his music. He spoke about how the rock community glorifies the “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” image without discussing its drawbacks.

“There’s this idea of trying to look cool at all times,” Gadhia said. “And I think in a lot of ways, that’s what everyone deals with now because everyone’s online, everyone sees the best foot of all of their friends. They think everyone’s doing the coolest things all the time.”

He believes people feel an unrealistic need for perfection and that pressure fueled by the toxic culture of social media is responsible for the need to resort to that lifestyle. Gadhia also encouraged students to have active and open conversations about addiction and to seek help if they’re struggling.

Gadhia also revealed his distaste for the world of social media. While understanding that social media has enabled a lot of people to earn a living and given them a platform to share their work, he believes that it simultaneously can be harmful.

“Social media presence of always being viral, always being relevant has destroyed the art form, in a lot of ways, of most traditional art forms,” Gadhia said.

It’s truly inspiring listening to Gadhia speak about his love for music. He comes from a place of passion and dedication.

“It’s just a freeing experience,” Gadhia said. “It’s actually the one time in my life I feel I’m one of the truest versions of myself. I’m living in the present. And it’s the closest thing to spirituality that I can experience in my life.”

As an Indian American, Gadhia was on what’s thought to be “the ideal path” of becoming a doctor as a Stanford pre-med student, but he sacrificed the appeal of a stable life to follow his dream of pursuing music.

From the pressure of family and convention to the trials of uncertainty, the road to success was not an easy one. Watching his journey play out is motivating for many students, especially during this uncertain time.

“For all those future USC students who are graduating, just know that no one is going to do anything for you,” Gadhia said. “If you work hard, if you cultivate luck — which I truly believe in — just being available and open to the world, to be able to have that luck at your hands at any given moment, then it can happen.”

He said he has learned to “embrace the uncertainty of the abyss” and the importance of family during the pandemic by making time for loved ones and working to become a better human being.

The event ended with Gadhia’s performing an exclusive snippet of Young the Giant’s unreleased song, “Metropolis” — a song about the power of belief.

There’s a line from the song that all of us can resonate with: “I feel guilt for the things I can’t change.” The line is symbolic of the immense amount of pressure we’ve put on ourselves this last year in trying to be more and do more in a situation that has never been in our control. To surrender instead, to learn to love the little joys that surprise us and to seize the teachings we’ve received in these times is probably the only way we can get through this time in a manner that is most empathetic to ourselves.