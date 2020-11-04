Here’s your end-of-semester November streaming guide

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available to stream for free on AppleTV+ Nov. 25-27 following the decision to not air the classic holiday special on national cable television. Photo courtesy of IMDb.

With winter break on the horizon, finding shows and movies you can enjoy while wrapping up finals is a must. Whether you want to get into the holiday spirit early or simply cozy up on colder nights for a movie marathon, here are some great options for films and television shows coming to streaming platforms this month.

Netflix

“Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas”

Coming to Netflix Nov. 18, “Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas” stars Benjamin Bradley, an interior designer, playfully dubbed “Mr. Christmas.” Bradley works with a design team to help families prepare and decorate their homes’ interiors for the holidays. Here’s to hoping it provides some joy like many HGTV home renovation series have before.

“Jingle Jangle”

Coming to Netflix Nov. 13, this musical movie has fans hoping it can become a Christmas classic — granted it lives up to the excitement built up around it from Netflix’s promotional campaigns beginning in early fall. Jeronicus Jangle (Forest Whitaker) is a toymaker who gains a new sense of joy about his job when his granddaughter comes into his life. While only the trailers have been released, watching it seems to be the only way to find out if it lives up to expectations.

Hulu

“Christmas Cookie Challenge”

As a huge fan of “The Great British Baking Show,” any other competition show about sweets feels like it can’t quite compare. Regardless, this new series is fitting for the holiday season. Hopefully, others can relate to spending winter break watching food competition shows all day without planning on it. This time around, I’m optimistic about implementing some of these baking techniques and I hope you are too.

“I Am Greta”

Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg has become a household name after her climate change activism gained worldwide attention. This documentary acknowledges her activism and explains what led to the impact she has had today. Additionally, the documentary captures moments that remind the viewer of the fact she is a 15-year-old girl. One of these moments is Thunberg dancing without a care in the world — reminding viewers that even when the weight of the world is on your shoulders, it is okay to act your age.

Amazon Prime Video

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

If you’re looking for some levity, this movie is sure to provide it. Sasha Baron Cohen pokes fun at current events, like the coronavirus and political happenings, making Borat fans excited for the reinstatement of the controversial character. President Donald Trump and other administration members are also featured in the film — played by actors, not the real politicians for the most part — creating some comedy about one of the most unconventional political administrations ever seen.

“Dead Poets Society”

Watching this movie either at the beginning or end of a semester feels right, mainly because it helps viewers think about their schooling and what they really want to do with their lives. Not in the way that your parents do — but in a way that’s completely on your own accord. Allow yourself to get introspective with English teacher John Keating (Robin Williams) and what unfolds as the “Dead Poets Society” is re-established at Welton Academy.

AppleTV+

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving”

Charlie Brown and the gang are sure to bring a smile to your face with their antics while preparing for a Thanksgiving meal. Believe it or not, the classic holiday tale will no longer air on national television. Instead, it can be found on AppleTV+. Thankfully, the streaming service will allow nonsubscribers to view the cartoon movie from Nov. 25-27 for free. The movie itself was made in 1973 so it’s important to keep that in mind as you watch their portrayal of the Thanksgiving story in the second half. Many students can say this film is part of their childhood so including it felt like reuniting with an old friend.

Disney+

“The Mandalorian”

For all of you who love binge-watching shows and movies on a Friday night, this TV show may be a bit more difficult to get into because its episodes are released on a weekly basis. The first season in its entirety is out, but season two just started releasing episodes Oct. 30. Watching should provide clarity for the Baby Yoda/The Child craze but it’s up to personal interpretation whether or not you buy into it. Regardless of that, the production quality is great (the main reason why it is on this list) and should please anyone who is a “Star Wars” fan.