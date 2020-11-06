Foreshadowing USC’s difference-makers

Sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis is on fans’ watch across the country, many seeing him as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate. (Daily Trojan file photo)

USC football finally returns tomorrow. The Pac-12 is back, and more importantly for Trojan fans, USC will begin another season filled with either glory or disappointment.

The Trojans are capable of finishing this shortened season undefeated — there, I said it — but many factors will come into play. Let’s take a look at what makes this upcoming season so potentially prosperous for USC, along with some players to look out for.

Here are some predictions of the players, coaches and games likely to make a difference — for better or for worse — beginning tomorrow.

Team MVP

There is no doubt who should be the Trojans’ Most Valuable Player this season: Sophomore quarterback Kedon Slovis had a fantastic freshman year under odd circumstances and only figures to improve in 2020.

The 6-foot-2 signal caller from Scottsdale, Ariz. was thrown to the bulls last season after since-transferred quarterback J.T. Daniels suffered a season-ending injury in USC’s first game. Slovis threw an interception, but the Trojans held on for the win.

The next game, against No. 23 Stanford, Slovis threw for 377 passing yards on 28 of 33 attempts with three touchdowns to lead the Trojans to a comeback victory.

Slovis mania was underway.

Three thousand, five hundred two passing yards, 30 touchdowns and an NCAA third-best 71.9% completion percentage later, the former three-star recruit had captured the hearts of USC football fans.

The accurate and agile quarterback throws a deep ball that can land right in receivers’ palms and has a pocket presence cooler than the other side of the pillow. Another year under his belt with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Graham Harrell in an Air Raid offense, coupled with the return of redshirt junior left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker to protect Slovis’ blind side and allow him to utilize the myriad weapons at his disposal, means Slovis could take an even greater leap this year.

Not only will he likely be the clear-cut MVP of the Trojans, but Slovis has a shot at being Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and even competing for the Heisman, if things go right.

X-Factor

The Trojans’ run game last year was far from consistent. Injuries depleted the running back room, but this year, having all the backs healthy will be a huge addition to the offense.

Senior Stephen Carr is one of those players looking to have a bounce-back season after battling injuries his junior year and could provide a dynamic option for the Trojans in an offense that isn’t quite as pass-heavy as a typical Air Raid.

Carr only had 396 yards rushing with five touchdowns last season despite hopes for a larger contribution to the offense. Running backs coach Mike Jinks said Carr came into camp extremely focused on the upcoming season.

“He looks as good as he’s ever been since I’ve been here,” Jinks said of Carr. “He’s focused and ready to take his game to another level.”

The quick and shifty 6-foot back often leaves defenders stuck in their cleats with his jump cuts and jukes to evade tacklers — good luck tackling him in the open field. The agile Carr can catch out of the backfield or burst through gaps to move the offense downfield with explosive plays.

A healthy Stephen Carr is a dangerous one for Pac-12 opponents.

The Trojans potentially establishing an effective run game can present options in the passing game with play-action passes or run-pass option plays. Carr is one of the main factors that will dictate the success of this offense.

Best position group

The Trojans’ receiving corps last season was simply outstanding.

Then-senior Michael Pittman Jr. led all Trojans in receiving yards with 1,275, receptions with 101 and touchdowns with 11. Still, his departure opens up opportunities for a deep position group returning several elite talents from last year and bringing in some fresh talent as well.

Two other receivers were right behind Pittman in the receiving yards tally — junior Amon-Ra St. Brown with 1,042 and redshirt senior Tyler Vaughns with 912.

Alongside St. Brown and Vaughns, sophomore Drake London is yet another option Slovis can look to. In his freshman year, London hauled in 567 receiving yards with five touchdowns.

All three wideouts have the potential to reach upward of 600 receiving yards in this seven-game season with Slovis under center. Together, the three wideouts on the gridiron are as dangerous as a three-headed snake.

Impressive freshman wide receivers Gary Bryant Jr. and redshirt Bru McCoy are poised to be important contributors to this already stacked receiving group.

Bryant, a four-star recruit from Centennial High School, shows promise as a Robert Woods-esque receiver who can not only catch the deep ball but also run it if the Trojans look to call some trick plays. McCoy, a five-star recruit from Mater Dei and 2018 MaxPreps National Player of the Year, is a more physical receiver with the ability to pick up plenty of yards after the catch.

They and the aforementioned trio make up the best position group for the Trojans.

Most impactful coaching hire

Last season, the Trojans were the sixth-best defense in the Pac-12. In 13 games, only twice did they allowed the opposition to score fewer than 20 points.

Head coach Clay Helton made the decision to hire former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando after parting with longtime coordinator Clancy Pendergast this offseason. In three seasons at Texas, the Longhorns’ defense was top five in the Big 12 in points allowed twice.

The addition of Orlando to this solid defense, which boasts plenty of talent but hasn’t put the pieces together in recent years, can be extremely impactful for the Trojans.

Junior safety Talanoa Hufanga highlighted at the beginning of training camp the energy Orlando brings to practice and the team. Cornerbacks sophomore Chris Steele and junior Olaijah Griffin emphasized Orlando has made practices more physical compared to last year, which they believe has benefited the team.

Orlando can propel the Trojans into a top defensive team in the Pac-12.

Toughest regular season opponent

The Trojans have a relatively easy schedule, facing no ranked opponents. Going undefeated in a six-game regular season is feasible but no easy task.

Anything can happen in football, and any team is susceptible to slipping up in one game.

Utah poses the biggest threat to the Trojans’ undefeated hopes. The Utes were upset by the Trojans last year in an early-season battle, where senior quarterback Matt Fink started in place of an injured Slovis and threw for three touchdowns.

Utah had the best defense in the Pac-12 last season, allowing the fewest points and yards in the conference. The Utes return their leading tackler, junior linebacker Devin Lloyd, from last year, but have lost key offensive players like running back Zach Moss and quarterback Tyler Huntley to the NFL ranks.

USC has dropped its last three road matchups to its Pac-12 South foe, and the Trojans should not take the Utes lightly, as they have the personnel to steal a win again in Week 3.