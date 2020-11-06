Helicopter crashes on helipad of L.A. County-USC Medical Center, pilot injured


A helicopter crashed on the helipad roof of the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center Friday, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported through a news alert. The pilot has been moved with minor injuries while the two passengers declined any medical treatment and reported no injuries.

The identities and the circumstances of the victims’ injuries have not yet been determined. The LAFD also reported no signs of a fire.

“The aircraft is stable on its side, on the helipad,” the LAFD news alert read. “There does not appear to be a significant fuel leak.”

The helicopter was transporting a donated organ via a private ambulance, LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart told the Daily Trojan

The organ was safely transported by LAFD firefighters to USC-County Hospital medical staff.

Norfolk Street between Soto Street and San Pablo Street is closed, with USC Department of Public Safety officials urging community members to avoid the area until further notice. 

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as the Daily Trojan receives more details.

