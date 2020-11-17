Talkin’ Troy S5E5: Undefeated Record, Unanswered Questions


By
 in , ,

USC football is 2-0, but the team has looked inconsistent through the first couple weeks of the regular season, and many questions still remain about the team. Associate managing editor Nathan Ackerman and sports editors Taylor Mills and David Ramirez discuss the first couple games of the season, covering the Arizona State game in an empty Coliseum, Kedon Slovis, their predictions for the Week 3 matchup with Utah and more. Music by Joakim Karud.

You might also like
Diving deep into “Cold Waters” with Robert Sanders
Bucks’ protest inspires wave of strikes across professional sports
This is a graphic design of the word “opinion” in a speech bubble. The background is purple and there are various shapes surrounding the speech bubble. Kappa Alpha Order should not be allowed to recolonize given its racist ties
RWQuarantunes x The Pad Project host Zoom concert fundraiser to end period poverty
Gould students launch small business legal research task force
An image of a Macbook Air screen displaying the weekly senator meeting held over Zoom. There are a total of 25 attendee icons shown. New USG executives and senator sworn into office