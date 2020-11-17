Talkin’ Troy S5E5: Undefeated Record, Unanswered Questions

USC football is 2-0, but the team has looked inconsistent through the first couple weeks of the regular season, and many questions still remain about the team. Associate managing editor Nathan Ackerman and sports editors Taylor Mills and David Ramirez discuss the first couple games of the season, covering the Arizona State game in an empty Coliseum, Kedon Slovis, their predictions for the Week 3 matchup with Utah and more. Music by Joakim Karud.