USC faces Pac-12 South foe Utah in Week 3

Redshirt junior defensive linemen Marlon Tuipulotu (93) and Nick Figueroa (50) were key contributors against Arizona on USC’s defensive line, which is facing several injuries heading into Utah. (Photo courtesy of John McGillen / USC Athletics)

The undefeated No. 20 USC Trojans will face Utah in a Pac-12 South showdown Saturday night in Salt Lake City.

The Trojans are coming off another miraculous late victory against Arizona last week. This is the third week in a row USC will be limited in scouting its opponent, since Utah’s first two games were canceled due to coronavirus cases on the team.

Head coach Clay Helton discussed the difference between preparing for Utah compared to Arizona and Arizona State, both of which had plenty of offseason turnover on the coaching staff, in a virtual press conference Tuesday.

“This game [is] a little bit different,” Helton said. “There’s not two new coordinators, so you get a feel for structurally and schematically what they can be.”

The last seven games between the two schools have been won by the home team. Historically a competitive matchup, four of the last six games were decided by a touchdown or less. Last season, USC upset No. 10 Utah in a 30-23 victory at the Coliseum, when then-redshirt junior quarterback Matt Fink threw for 351 yards and three touchdowns.

But the Trojans’ offense has struggled through a majority of USC’s first two games, and it won’t get an easy break this week.

USC will face a Utah defense that allowed the fewest points and yards per game in the entire Pac-12 last season. Utah also returns two All-Pac-12 honorable mentions on the defensive side — juniors linebacker Devin Lloyd and defensive lineman Mika Tafua.

However, the 30 points USC scored in 2019 was the most during the Clay Helton era against Utah and the third-most allowed by the Utes all season.

The Trojans might have to play without several key injured players: Redshirt junior center Brett Neilon is described as a game-time decision, and senior defensive lineman Brandon Pili is described as “progressing nicely” and a possibility to play after missing the first two games with a broken finger. Junior inside linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV is in concussion protocol and doubtful. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Caleb Tremblay, who Helton said is suffering stingers, will also be a game time decision.

The return of redshirt junior defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein brings more depth to the Trojans’ defense. Helton, however, said he does not expect Lichtenstein to be ready for this Saturday but that he will be back for the remainder of the season.

Utah lost several key players to the draft on the defensive side. All-Pac-12 honorable mention defensive back Terrell Burgess and 2019 All-American safety Julian Blackman were both drafted alongside three other members of Utah’s 2019 defensive line.

USC’s potentially productive D-line emerged against Arizona last week, and this may prove key in another tight game.

Redshirt junior defensive linemen Marlon Tuipulotu and Nick Figueroa were outstanding contributors. Tuipulotu led the Trojans in tackles with eight and Figueroa contributed with four plus an assisted sack. Sophomore outside linebacker Drake Jackson dominated with two sacks and five tackles.

Jackson also impressed against Utah last season with eight tackles and a sack.

Defensive coordinator Todd Orlando highlighted the toughness of the group going into Saturday.

“What you’re seeing is a result of a whole bunch of hard work during practice,” Orlando said in a virtual press conference Wednesday. “If you’ve had the ability to come watch these guys day in and day out, it’s really not a surprise, to be honest with you.”

This defense will have to contain a strong run game. The Utes have a great running back in junior Devin Brumfield, who ran for 63 yards against USC last season and caught four passes for 28 yards. Utah had a total of 247 rushing yards against the Trojans last year.

Utah brings an experienced group of offensive linemen to challenge this improving Trojan front line. Senior center Orlando Umana, junior guard Nick Ford and sophomore right tackle Simi Moala were all All-Pac-12 honorable mentions last season. They return this year hoping to protect the pocket.

Utah also has a solid receiving corps with three returning wide receivers in juniors Bryan Thompson and Britain Covey — both of whom contributed to 210 yards receiving against USC last season — plus junior Solomon Enis.

However, the Trojans can’t totally rely on offensive precedent for game day preparation. Utah has yet to announce its starting quarterback and running back, after losing quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss to the NFL.

Utah head coach Kyle Wittingham said this is all a part of his team’s plan.

“Why give the opponent any lead time to prepare?” Whittingham told Sports Illustrated before the first week of Pac-12 play. “Much like the running backs, there’s a fairly significant difference in the style and skill set of a couple of the guys. So we’ll probably just keep that to ourselves … It works to our advantage if they don’t know who to prepare for. That’s the approach we’re taking.”

Wittingham was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year last year and is 11-0 all-time when opening the season at home.

Even though the Trojans have had nail biting comeback victories in both their games this season, Helton remains focused on just coming out with a victory.

“I think every coach in the country would love a dominant win over a comeback win,” Helton said Thursday. “But, at the end of the day it’s about winning. [USC vs. Utah] has been one of the most competitive games we’ve had over the last five, six years.”

The game will kick off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.