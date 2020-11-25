Talkin’ Troy S5E6: Fate of the Pac-12 South and USC basketball is back

The Trojans are 3-0 in the 2020 season after a stout defensive performance in Utah, and they’re now preparing for a home matchup with Colorado that will go a long way in determining the winner of the Pac-12 South. Associate managing editor Nathan Ackerman and sports editors Taylor Mills and David Ramirez highlight offensive and defensive improvements in the Utah game, preview the Colorado matchup, discuss whether the Trojans’ No. 18 slot in the first College Football Playoff ranking was accurate and share what they’re excited to see from the USC women’s and men’s basketball teams starting Wednesday. Music by Joakim Karud.