Talkin’ Troy S5E7: A combined 7-0

The USC women’s and men’s basketball seasons are under way, as the women’s team is 1-0 and the men’s team is 3-0 through the first week of their respective seasons. Associate managing editor Nathan Ackerman and sports editors Taylor Mills and David Ramirez give their thoughts and takeaways from the early stages of basketball season before they discuss the USC vs. Washington State football game slated for Sunday night. They also dive into whether that game will happen at all and what the future holds for this college football season. Music by Joakim Karud.