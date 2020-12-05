USC set to welcome Washington State to the Coliseum

Redshirt junior Marlon Tuipulotu and the rest of USC’s defensive line will look to consistently pressure WSU freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura Sunday night. (Photo courtesy of John McGillen / USC Athletics)

No. 20 USC (3-0) is set to take on the Washington State Cougars (1-1) at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

After the Trojans and Pac-12 Conference were forced to cancel a game against Colorado due to a coronavirus outbreak among the USC squad, the team was able to take the field again Tuesday for practice in preparation for its upcoming game.

As of Thursday, there were no positive coronavirus tests from any player or staff after five rounds of testing and a week’s worth of canceled practices.

“We’re really trending in the right direction and I thank USC, I thank our medical team here as well as L.A. County medical health for really being able to guide us through an adverse situation,” head coach Clay Helton said Thursday. “We look like we’re in a good spot and, good lord willing, cross your fingers we will continue to be.”

Helton didn’t disclose which players previously tested positive due to Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act privacy laws. The head coach also said he doesn’t want to give his opponents too much information regarding his roster and put his team at a competitive disadvantage.

“We are starting to garner players back,” Helton said Thursday. “We got our first player back yesterday and we will receive more players back as the week progresses.”

Helton said patience has been important as the team works its way back to a full roster.

“You have to have patience in this circumstance. I’d love to have them back today, Helton said. “But you’re gonna do what the doctors say, and when they tell us that we can have them back then we’ve got them back.”

Even with the additional rest, some players such as linebackers junior Palaie Gaoteote IV and sophomore Ralen Goforth’s statuses are unclear for Sunday. Gaoteote remains in concussion protocol from the Arizona game in Week 2 and Goforth is recovering from a foot sprain suffered in Week 3 against Utah. Helton expressed doubt about Gaoteote’s status for Sunday but stated that Goforth “will be close” to ready by game time.

USC’s defensive line has been able to generate pressure this season, with eight sacks through three games. Redshirt junior defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu stands out with 20 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble on the season. Defensive line coach Vic So’oto spoke highly of his demeanor and growing football IQ.

“[Tuipulotu is] a guy who’s constantly hungry for knowledge of defensive line play,” So’oto said Wednesday. “[He asks] really specific questions about offensive coordinators and what they’ve done previously. His technique and fundamentals and his understanding of who he’s going up against and how they’re going to block him I think is what’s attributed to his success on the field.”

Coaching turnover has been the main story out of the WSU camp, as former head coach Mike Leach, the third-winningest coach in school history, accepted the Mississippi State job in January, making way for Nick Rolovich from University of Hawaii.

Helton expressed admiration for the work the new head coach has done in Washington State’s first two games.

“When [Rolovich] got hired, I think we all in the league said, ‘This is gonna be a pain in the butt,’ because he’s a dang good coach,” Helton said Tuesday. “You can see the results already. They’ve played two really good games, they really held their own [against] Oregon for three quarters.”

The Cougars’ starting quarterback, freshman Jayden de Laura, the 16th-ranked pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2020, was recruited by USC coming out of high school in Honolulu, Hawaii but eventually chose Washington State. He’s thrown for 548 yards in his two starts this season with four touchdown passes and one interception.

“He’s kinda got that ‘it’ factor,” Helton said. “He’s a winner. He finds ways to make creative plays [and has a] talented arm that can make all the throws. He’s protecting the ball really well this year.”

Rounding out the Air Raid Washington State offense are wide receivers redshirt senior Renard Bell and redshirt junior Travell Harris. The two have each hauled in 16 receptions and have combined for 419 receiving yards in just two games.

On the ground, junior Max Borghi is still recovering from an undisclosed injury that has kept him out of the lineup in 2020. He was the Cougars’ star rusher last season, accumulating 817 yards on the ground with 11 touchdowns on the year. Borghi is considered day-to-day.

With all the roster turmoil given coronavirus and injury woes, Helton’s support for his second- and third-string players has not wavered, as he believes his team will be set for Washington State no matter who is absent.

“I’m confident in those guys and anybody who walks in,” Helton said. “We’ve put the investment in there. We were gonna have to play some young players last week if the game went on, and I was excited for them and they were excited. And honestly, they were disappointed that they didn’t get that opportunity because they prepared like starters. They’ve done it again this week, and if they’re called upon, I know they’ll do their job.”