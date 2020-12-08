Talkin’ Troy S5E8: An up and down week for USC sports

USC football came away with a dominant 38-13 victory over Washington State on Sunday, and the Trojans are now 4-0 on the season. On the flip side, since the last Talkin’ Troy episode raved about the combined 4-0 record for the USC women’s and men’s basketball teams, those squads are a combined 0-3. Associate managing editor Nathan Ackerman and sports editors Taylor Mills and David Ramirez discuss the football team’s big victory and take some responsibility for the basketball team struggles on this week’s episode. Music by Joakim Karud.