Talkin’ Troy S5E9: A crosstown classic and previewing the Pac-12 Championship Game

USC’s dramatic 5-point victory Saturday over the Bruins at the Rose Bowl was perhaps the wildest game in a 2020 season full of wild games for the Trojans. Associate managing editor Nathan Ackerman and sports editors Taylor Mills and David Ramirez break down the victory over UCLA and discuss USC’s No. 13 ranking in the College Football Playoff. Then, Izzy La Rue of Oregon’s student run telecast Duck TV Sports joins the podcast to offer a Eugene perspective on the matchup, and the four drop their predictions. Music by Joakim Karud.