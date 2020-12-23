Talkin’ Troy S5E10: So close but yet so far

USC football’s season came to a screeching halt Friday in the Pac-12 Championship Game with a 31-24 loss to the Oregon Ducks. Now, the questions are many and the answers are few for USC: What’s the outlook for this team in 2021 and beyond? What is this team’s identity? Can USC get back to where it needs to be under the current leadership? Associate managing editor Nathan Ackerman and sports editors Taylor Mills and David Ramirez are here on the latest edition of Talkin’ Troy to ponder and discuss. Music by Joakim Karud. Intro music by Godmode.