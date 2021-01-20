REVIEW: Zayn releases new R&B album ‘Nobody is Listening’

“Nobody is Listening” contains introspective lyrics about Zayn’s life. Photo Courtesy of Permanent Press Media.

Offering his fans a rare glimpse into his personal life and inner thoughts, British singer-songwriter Zayn released his introspective album “Nobody Is Listening” Jan. 15.

Initially famous for being a member of the popular boy band One Direction, Zayn became a heartthrob known for his stunning voice and ability to hit high notes. However, after being dissatisfied with One Direction’s pure pop sound, he was the first to leave the band in March 2015 to pursue a solo career.

Before “Nobody Is Listening,” Zayn’s solo music hit the top charts with tracks such as “PILLOWTALK,” “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and “Dusk Till Dawn,’’ the latter featuring Sia.

The tone of this new album is right away different from his previous hits. “Calamity,” the first track on the album, immediately surprises. Zayn does not sing initially but, instead, takes to a type of slow rapping that sounds like spoken word poetry. His emotional words are backed by a soft piano. He talks authentically about how his mind can feel like a prison and speaks in many analogies about mental health. “My mind’s in a prism shape / And in times like prison state / There’s no right that I feel of late.” This track references the album’s title, as Zayn sings “nobody is listening to me” in an echoed, lonely fashion.

The tone dramatically shifts in the next track, “Better,” an upbeat love song that discusses a wholesome and healthy relationship. Fans could infer the song refers to supermodel Gigi Hadid, whom Zayn welcomed a baby with in September 2020. The pair have been on-and-off since late 2015 but now seem to be going strong while spending time with family at the Hadid’s farm in New Hope, Pa.

“Outside” presents a more vulnerable track in which Zayn reminisces about residual feelings for an on-and-off-again relationship. He references his ex-partner leaving his belongings outside for him to pick up throughout the song, but he ends the track by suggesting, “let me in.”

The following track, “Vibez,” brings in strong R&B influences with a steady beat and more risqué themes; it flows smoothly to create a catchy chorus and melody.

Next is “When Love’s Around,” which grows on the listener with every play. It flows smoothly from “Vibez” with a similar R&B backing. Featuring Syd, a singer formerly part of the bands The Internet and Odd Future, the track starts with a laid-back verse.

Syd sings, “Mm, ever been in love? / Ever really loved someone? / People tend to rush / People tend to run to love / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love, love.”

As one song flows to another, “Connexion” features more raw vocals, displaying the upper-octave runs that Zayn is best at. The lyrics reference a reconnection in Zayn’s life as he sings, “It’s like a force we can’t explain / Work like a magnet.” The track is an homage to R&B as the vocals would likely be considered too raw for pop.

“Sweat” brings back more sensual lyrics and a more produced, percussion-heavy sound. This track is reminiscent of Nick Jonas’s rebellious era that brought songs like “Close” to the fore.

Zayn exudes confidence and contentment in “Unf***witable.” He references leaving fake people behind as he matures and becomes almost untouchable in his attitude: “So tired of fake friends and fake love, you know / No time for no lie and I’m here to show / I found a way higher.”

“Windowsill” utilizes autotune more than tracks such as “Connexion,” but its usage seems intentional as his vocals stand on their own. This song could be considered intense but poppy. British rapper Devlin’s verse is a little unexpected but fits this song better than any track on the album. Zayn singing, “that’s the way you show me love,” shows an emotional contrast.

“Tightrope” was a personal favorite as it provides a more melodic alternative where Zayn comes across as genuine and vulnerable, singing, “Something told me it was you.” He utilizes more acoustic and creates a more chill version of a Bazzi song.

The album finishes off with the best track on the album: “River Road.” It is beautifully soulful and impeccably shows off Zayn’s talented vocals and vibrato. The tone is more melancholy but builds with the use of an electric guitar. Some of the best lyrics include “We don’t define each other / Stand on your own, be a pillar” and “To till the truth, I’m tired of falling / When I’m floating, I’m closer to you.”

Overall, this album is a worthy listen, and with a couple of replays through, fans are sure to find emotional and more surprising R&B ballads that they can resonate with and vibe to in 2021.