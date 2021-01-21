A back-to-school playlist to make you feel like a hottie for Zoom class

Kick off the start of the semester with these back-to-school beats you’re bound to keep on replay. Samantha deNicola | Daily Trojan.

In a quarantined world occupied by me, myself and Zoom, why not add a good back-to-school playlist into the mix? With classes starting, Zoom fatigue is soon to plague USC students. Through our tiredness, it’s essential to stay feeling good about ourselves and continue looking our best. While this period of our lives may be marked by sitting in front of a lifeless, soulless piece of aluminum (or whatever your computer is made of), we can at least count on these upbeat confidence-boosters to keep us pushing (and dancing) in between our classes.

Bree Runway – “GUCCI” (feat. Maliibu Miitch)

As a playlist starter, “GUCCI” is an energetic collaboration off of up-and-coming U.K. rapper Bree Runway’s debut mixtape, “2000AND4EVA,” that’s sure to wake you up and get you ready to look your hottest for that Zoom discussion.

Flo Milli – “May I”

Flo Milli’s talent goes far beyond her TikTok hit, “Beef FloMix.” Track nine off her debut mixtape, “Ho, why is you here?”, is a banger to envision choreography to and have everyone uttering the rapper’s catchphrase, “Flo Milli Shit!”

Saweetie – “Best Friend” (feat. Doja Cat)

“Beep Beep! Is that my bestie in a Tessie?”, said Saweetie as she gets ready to hype up her friend Doja Cat. The hit encourages us to not only love ourselves but spread our love to our besties.

Nelly Furtado – “Maneater”

This fierce throwback will have you feeling like you’re on top of the world. Even Nelly Furtado said the song was so rapturous that a speaker caught on fire when recording it.

Wonder Girls – “So Hot”

This 2008 K-pop classic reminds us that we are, indeed, “so hot” and “so fine.” The song’s legacy continues through its renditions by contemporary girl groups like Twice and Blackpink.

Tinashe – “Hopscotch”

Tinashe is a gem to R&B, continuing to prove her versatility and talent since her 2014 hit “2 On.” Hopscotch is a song off of her fourth studio album, “Songs for You,” that shows her ability to crank out a hip-hop track about her beloved city of Los Angeles.

Nicki Minaj – “Chun-Li”

It wouldn’t be a motivational playlist without a Nicki Minaj classic. Whether you’re a barb or not, “Chun-Li” is a recent Nicki Minaj hit that unleashes the listener’s inner “Street Fighter.”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Realer”

Megan Thee Stallion has had phenomenal success recently, and a look back at her catalogue will tell you why. “Realer,” off her third mixtape, will have you feeling like a hottie and push you through the dullest of Zoom classes.

N.E.R.D. & Rihanna – “Lemon”

“Lemon” is an upbeat track featuring vocals from Pharrell Williams and Rihanna. It’s one to keep us dancing after class and intensify our need for new Rihanna music.

ROSALÍA & J. Balvin – “Con Altura” (feat. El Guincho)

The worldwide hit “Con Altura” is about making every action count and making your efforts as strong as they can be. Motivation from Rosalía and J. Balvin is definitely something we all need to get through the semester “Con Altura.”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

The empowerment anthem “Yo Perreo Sola,” meaning “I twerk alone,” can be interpreted in various ways. In a time of coronavirus, we are literally dancing alone, and Bad Bunny reminds us that there’s nothing wrong with that.

BLACKPINK – “Pretty Savage”

Arguably one of the biggest girl groups in the world, Blackpink brings an attitude many aspire to have in “Pretty Savage” — the third track off their debut album.

Britney Spears – “Work Bitch”

One thing’s for sure: This semester is going to require some work to get through. Sometimes all we need is a push from Britney telling us, “You better work bitch.”

The Pussycat Dolls – “When I Grow Up”

One of the best ways to motivate yourself is to reflect on what we once desired. “When I Grow Up” by The Pussycat Dolls, a song that defined many childhoods, helps us do exactly that and reminds us that our dreams, whatever they may look like, might just come true.