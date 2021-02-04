Ten Black-led films to watch while waiting for reparations

Black cinema should be celebrated, learned from and recognized for its depth, diversity and beauty. Alyssa Shao | Daily Trojan.

One could never overstate the impact Black people have had on film. Black cinema spans decades and continents, so it’s safe to say there’s no better way to kick off Black History Month than with a curated list of Black-led films showcasing the diversity and breadth of these narratives. From Ousmane Sembène’s socio-political commentary on West Africa to Spike Lee’s endearing depiction of Brooklyn, cinema has been a premier medium for Black characters as they overcome life’s day-to-day obstacles while grappling with issues of belonging, family, love and power.

“Paris is Burning” (1990)

Jennie Livingston’s work is carried by Brooke Xtravaganza, Willi Ninja, Dorian Corey and Paris Duprée, to name a few icons. This documentary provides a look into the ball-room scene, a stunning subculture that provided a haven for Black/Latino queer youth during the AIDS epidemic and in the midst of still pervasive transphobia, homophobia and economic discrimination. However, this important work couldn’t be included without addressing the controversy surrounding it. Even though this cast launched Livingston’s career, she notoriously documented this community without compensating them. Match her energy and watch this film for free on YouTube!

“Do The Right Thing” (1989)

“The story of life is this: static. One hand is always fighting the other hand, and the left hand is kicking much a**,” says Spike Lee’s tragic figure, Radio Raheem. Who knew complex discussions on gentrification, police brutality, immigration and intra-racial relations could all seamlessly take place on a singular Brooklyn block? Spike Lee, of course (No really; he refuses to let us forget!). Lee’s hilarious characters, beautiful dialogue and cinematography – namely dutch angles and a necessary breaking of the fourth wall – give us the perfect channel into Black Brooklyn on the hottest day in New York. While the film may have charming dialogue, fun visuals and a sick soundtrack, it’s largely defined by its brutal climax that forces us to realize a truth that harkens back to the days of MLK and Malcolm X: Sometimes “the right thing” requires violent means.

“Juice” (1992)

What would you do for respect and power? In Ernest R. Dickerson’s “Juice,” we find another Black New York cast struggling to “do the right thing.” Follow four Harlem teens’ who, after being rendered powerless at the hands of police and violence, turn to crime, triggering an ethical conundrum and … a horror film? In this classic drama, Omar Epps goes head to head with Tupac Shakur, who delivers a flawless but scarily unhinged acting debut.

“Jackie Brown” (1997)

If you can get past the image of Quentin Tarantino gleefully writing the n-word 38 times in this script, you’ll find the tale of a clever woman escaping financial exploitation through the only way cinema knows how: heist-level genius and a bit of romance. Pam Grier plays a flight attendant, Jackie Brown. Powerhouses Samuel L. Jackson and Robert De Niro also figure heavily into the film. Jackie is less than perfect – she’s out for herself, but still provides a refreshing deviation from the (loved but tired) Blaxploitation roles that characterized much of Grier’s career.

“Tangerine” (2015)

Kitana Rodriguez and Mya Taylor’s magnetic on-screen chemistry save this Sean Baker film from being an hours long Apple advertisement. Following a day-in-the-life of Sin-Dee Rella and Alexandra, two sex-workers on a journey through Los Angeles to confront an infidelous man, this film is hilarious and beautifully shot from start-to-end. A heart-tugging depiction of sisterhood, Baker’s film literally made Black/transgender history with Rodriguez and Taylor’s Oscar campaigns.

“She’s Gotta Have It” (1986)

Another Spike Lee Joint takes the cake, except this one takes the heat inside the bedroom. Tracy Camilla Johns plays the sexually liberated Nola Darling who juggles three men – all who want her to themselves. Lee’s jazz score, Ernest Dickerson’s beautiful shots of Brooklyn, and powerful monologue all make this film an unforgettable debut. While Lee falters in his handling of his protagonists’ sexual assualt, his representation of a Black woman approaching sex and love on her own terms – and the men willing to live by them – provided a much-needed well-rounded depiction of Black love and life.

“Ceddo” (1977)

“There can be no development in Africa if women are left out of the account.” Ousmane Sembène’s Princess Dior Yacine, played by Tabata Ndiaye, provides one of the most important depictions of the African woman. Grappling with the cultural erasure brought on by missionaries and the threat of enslavers, Yacine’s silent but confident strength holds this film together amidst the chaos that ensues at the hands of power-hungry men. With beautiful costume and set design that reinforces a microcosmic depiction of a Wolof society struggling to free itself from the oppressive influence of Islam and Christianity, Sembène provides a strong argument for Africans to reasses their relationships with Abrahamic religions.

“Sounder” (1972)

“We’ll do it, because we have to do it,” exclaims Cicely Tyson’s Rebecca Morgan … and she’s right. Tyson’s passing reminds us to honor her iconic seven-decades long career. Tyson’s breakthrough performance as “Sounder’s” Rebecca Morgan provides a simple, realistic, but psychologically moving depiction of a woman’s determination to keep her Lousianna family afloat during the Great Depression. This Oscar-nominated film manages to explore rural southern life, dignity and resistance through one family’s efforts to overcome a system that was designed to trap them.

“Little Monsters” (2019)

When Toni Morrison wrote, “There is no bad luck in this world but whitefolks,” she forgot about zombies! I know we’re tired of seeing Black women save everyone on screen, but this apocalyptic comedy puts an irresistible spin on the convention. Playing a zombie-killing kindergarten teacher, Lupita Nyong’o stars in this feel-good tale that reminds us nothing is more beautiful than childhood bliss.

“Pariah” (2011)

“I am not running; I am choosing … I am not broken; I am free.” director Dee Rees translates her lived experience flawlessly on-screen. Adepero Oduye’s portrayal of a young queer Black girl tip-toeing between the woman her parents want her to be and the version of herself she knows to be true. As she enters her coming-of-age with the constant pressure of exacerbating an already fraught family situation, Pariah is a story of a girl who comes to learn she has no choice but to come to terms with herself.