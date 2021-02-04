USC alumnus and public health figure uses education to fight for health care equity

Dr. Diana Ramos (center) was the first Latinx person and woman to serve as board president for the Orange County Medical Association. She held that position at the start of the pandemic, advocating for community members to follow public health recommendations. (Photo courtesy of Diana Ramos)





At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Diana Ramos started her position as board president of the Orange County Medical Association, taking a strong stance on adherence to public health guidelines. Long before then, she got her roots in her community in Los Angeles, then USC, where she grew her passion for solving health care inequalities.

Ramos seeks to attack the problem of health care disparities from every angle, with methods varying from outreach at the Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and USC Latino Alumni associations and educational programs to text message awareness campaigns.

Ramos grew up in an area of L.A. where access to health care was an issue identified by “social determinants of health,” a term within the field that describes markers of socioeconomic gaps in a community’s health. Poor housing availability, domestic violence or even a lack of public walkways can all be indications of a population struggling with accessibility, according to Ramos.

“For me, personally, growing up in that environment was a driver to pursue an education and to get out of the environment. So I always remember where I came from and I try to help my community, not only by doing outreach but also by doing a lot of educational programs,” Ramos said. “Lack of knowledge in terms of your health is also a deterrent to overall life improvement.”

To Ramos, the solution lies in education, which she thinks will open up avenues to further action. Toward that end, Ramos said she majored in communication at USC because she believes effective communication with patients can be a source of medical education, and frequently participated in peer-to-peer mentoring in order to sharpen her skills.

Taking this dedication to her service as an officer on the board of directors for the Orange County Medical Association, Ramos started out as secretary treasurer for the organization and made her way to board president in 2019, making her the first Latinx person and woman to hold the position.

“[It’s] a lot of responsibility … I [was] honored,” Ramos said.

A local reputation for accomplishment preceded Ramos, according to Jim Peterson, executive director of the OCMA, who worked alongside her during her time at the board.

“I knew of [Ramos] even before I came to Orange County,” Peterson said. “Ramos is a great leader, a great physician as I’ve heard and is probably even a better person. She’s very inclusive, very engaging, very positive [and] enthusiastic. She makes everyone around her feel better about what they’re doing.”

Ramos was president at the start of the coronavirus outbreak in Orange County, taking a strong stance on the importance of following suggestions from public health officials. According to CBS news, Orange County’s Chief Health Officer Nichole Quick resigned following personal attacks and threats from residents for her mandatory mask mandate issued in late May. Peterson said Ramos publicly condemned the backlash the next day, and reiterated the public health field’s support for face masks.

A native Angeleno with strong connections to her community, Ramos knew she wanted to go to USC as early as twelve years old.

Her desire to attend materialized when she attended one of the legendary USC vs. UCLA football games after her aunt, a waitress at the Town and Gown dining hall, gave Ramos VIP tickets that she was gifted from a Board of Trustees member. Along with her cousin, 12-year-old Ramos witnessed the city’s infamous football rivalry from front row seats.

“You saw all the blue and yellow on one side and all the Cardinal and gold, …and I said, ‘This is where I want to come to school,’” Ramos said. “I could see the students, I could see the passion and [hear] the marching band.”

A communication undergraduate active in both the pre-med honor society Alpha Epsilon Delta and the hostess society Helenes, Ramos’ ambition for public service made her a stand out candidate when she attended the Keck School of Medicine. There, she was noticed by Dr. Raquel D. Arias, current associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology and associate dean of admissions at Keck.

“Even at that time, we could all see that she was a shining example of exactly what the school stands for and what we were delighted to have at the medical school,” Arias said. “She represents the very best that the school has to offer in every way.”

Both private practice and public health initiatives make integral contributions to everyday health, Arias said. However, the work Ramos engages in with addressing the disparities in health care has become more urgent now than it has ever been.

“That’s why [Ramos’] work is so important,” Arias said. “[The places where physicians are dramatically low compared to the patients being served] are becoming larger, not smaller, and the people who occupy those places tend to be people from historically underrepresented groups.”

For Ramos, it’s important to remember that there’s always a way forward. Regularly attending Latino Alumni Association meetings, Ramos continues to engage with the community and members on the importance of representation in the field of public health.

“I think diversity is critical … The more perspective we get in society, the better solutions we can come up with — whether you’re Black, Native American, LGBTQ+,” Ramos said. “Nothing good comes easy … Remember to enjoy every experience because one day you will look back and realize what you were going through was actually a really good time.”