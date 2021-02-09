The Trump administration fueled the fast food rhetoric on college campuses

When the Obama administration first relocated to the White House, the First Lady infamously replaced the mound of buttery croissants and Danish pastries that used to be found on the Oval Office table with the more salubrious apples. When the Trump team migrated, they decided to install the big red “Coke” button onto his desk, which, with a single tap, dispatches a butler armed with a chilled Coca-Cola can.

Although this subtle change in foodstuffs may have been due to their respective “personal food preferences,” the implications — especially on over-stressed time-pressed college students who yearn for an acceptable quick meal — are dramatic. Ultimately, the Trump team’s open eagerness for the “All-American palate” inevitably led to the destigmatization of junk food, contributing to the obesity epidemic that plagues colleges across the nation.

It is not enough to declare former president Donald Trump to be pro-fast food solely on his “Coke” button. Yet, some of the legislation he has passed indicates a definite bias to protect fast food joints.

For example, the Trump administration issued a federal rule that protected the fast food behemoths from employee lawsuits in March 2020. This new regulation means that if disgruntled employees want to sue, they will have to do so with both the mega-corporation (e.g. In-N-Out) and the franchisee store they worked in (e.g. the In-N-Out at LAX). Trump’s administration argued that this was enacted to “address regulations that hinder the American economy.” Yet, the fact that this particular regulation focuses only on fast food restaurants and not any other large U.S. franchise points towards a pro-fast food policy perspective.

Furthermore, when first picking out his cabinet, Trump attempted to choose Andrew Puzder, the fast food titan who runs firms like Hardee’s and Carl’s Jr., as labor secretary. Though this was eventually overturned, the decision again exposed Trump’s clear affinity for the junk food universe. But, how does this stance affect the general population, aside from the petulant workers?

The blatant fervor for fast food displayed by top politicians, who are arguably our role models, has normalised this unhealthy meal choice for the general public in the United States. Let’s look back to Jan. 15, 2019, when the college football champions, the Clemson Tigers, visited the White House for the traditional celebratory dinner. Trump decided these top-notch athletes deserved towering piles of Big Macs, Whoppers and curly fries; the most worthy meal Trump could think to serve was a fast food banquet.

To Americans, a third of whom are already obese, this shows the upper echelons of leadership explicitly picking fast food. Arguably, this makes McDonald’s seem more acceptable as a meal choice, because these proposed idols are publicly gorging themselves on doughnuts and Coca-Cola. Moreover, even if Trump is not considered a good role model, there will still be some subconscious normalisation of junk food as a result of such a public information campaign.

This becomes even more dangerous when it comes to the crowds of stressed college students. According to the New York University “Live Well NYU” program, 59.9% of college students are “more stressed out than ever before.” When balancing their academic workloads, extracurricular pursuits and social lives, it is inevitable that something must be sacrificed — often, food. Hence, when the sleep-deprived college student who needs a quick meal turns on Fox and sees a fast food feast at the White House, Burger King becomes a slightly more acceptable dinner option. In fact, over 70% of college students eat fast food at least once a day.

Thus, this fast food mindset is ingrained in the minds of many Americans. As Trump and his minions tout junk food as “[America’s] favourite food,” campuses are once again beginning to become dominated by the neon lights of McDonald’s and Chick-fil-A. It is time for USC to recalibrate and bring health back to campuses.