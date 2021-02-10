Press Play to Start: “Super Nintendo World” reveals new possibilities for esports tournaments

As a sports columnist, I would’ve never expected February to be a slow month for me.

Over the last few weeks, I’ve read countless articles discussing the Super Bowl. Even after the game, discussions over the results seem to drag on for the rest of the month. But in the esports world, nothing major is going on.

No significant tournaments, no new trends on Twitch, nothing. The most widely discussed news that was somewhat related to gaming was the recent GameStop stock surge. But it doesn’t take a financial expert to know that nothing about it had to do with actual games. In other words, it’s a slow month.

That is unless you take a look at Japan.

When talking about games, Japan is one of the countries that should instantly jump to mind. Not only are various famous gaming companies from there (such as Sony and Nintendo), but Japan often has a different approach to game development and video games in general than the one in the U.S. This was the case for Japanese role-playing games, an umbrella term for RPGs that don’t follow the western formula, such as the “Final Fantasy” and “Persona” series.

And once again, Japan has an innovation not seen yet in the U.S. Of course, I am talking about “Super Nintendo World.”

For those of you who are not familiar with the project, “Super Nintendo World” is the newest addition to the Universal Studios park in Osaka, and will come soon to the U.S. The project was first announced in 2015. However, due to the pandemic, the opening was delayed, eventually settling on a Feb. 4 opening date. Sadly, Osaka had issued a state of emergency early-January due to rising coronavirus cases, delaying the opening indefinitely. But since annual pass-holders had a chance to preview the area back in December and January, we already know what to expect.

I would try to describe the area, but I genuinely recommend you look it up and see for yourself. The land looks straight out of “Super Mario Bros.,” and is filled with various “mini-games” outside of the attractions themselves. It is so true to source material that, even if you aren’t a theme park person, you will likely still have fun playing AR Mario Kart with your friends.

But how does this have anything to do with esports?

Well, while the land itself doesn’t explicitly fit the classic definition of esports, it is undeniable that its existence signifies major changes in the gaming industry. It shows that games are finally a mainstream form of entertainment, worthy of being put next to the likes of “Harry Potter” and “Jurassic Park.” But more importantly, it demonstrates that more traditional entertainment industries are willing to cooperate with gaming companies. And that has potentially huge consequences for the esports world.

Let me give you an example: a gaming company cooperating with a record label.

This partnership would be beneficial for both sides, even on the simplest levels. It is no secret that music copyright strikes are a big issue in the streaming world. In actual tournaments, music is essential in order to build the “hype.” If a partnership is agreed upon, esports tournaments would be allowed to blast popular music, while the record label would gain control over a niche that is currently being underserved.

If both sides engage in a successful partnership, it’s only natural they would want to expand. The next logical step would involve hosting a live concert by one of the bands on the label. This would allow the tournament to generate more loyalty and attention while the label would solidify its role in this particular tournament. All the while making more money as a result, of course.

While there is no single blueprint to follow, it makes sense to me that a music and gaming festival would eventually be in the cards, alternating between high-level gaming events and shows from the most popular artists around the world. This combination could completely change the face of esports tournaments for years to come, and it’s just one possible scenario.

If both parties are invested in the partnership, the possibilities are endless, regardless of what type of entertainment company is involved. Ultimately, this would require a positive initial experience. After all, Nintendo partnering with Universal Studios is not the first time traditional entertainment has tried to bridge into video games. Or were you forgetting gems such as the 2016 “Assassin’s Creed” movie distributed by 20th Century Fox?

But we shouldn’t allow some bad experiences to curb our enthusiasm. After all, bridging the gap between two different forms of media requires a lot of trial and error. But eventually, if both parties are dedicated and capable enough, some incredible projects can come into fruition, like “Super Nintendo World,” or even the 2020 “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie, which apparently did really well. And if that movie can succeed, then there truly is nothing to be scared of.

Guilherme Guerreiro is a sophomore writing about esports. His column, “Press Play to Start,” runs every other Wednesday.