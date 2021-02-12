A playlist while you wait for your Zoom crush to confess their love

Whether you’re single or coupled this Valentine’s Day, these tunes will ensure you have a great holiday. Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan.

A heart-shaped box of Ferrero Rocher, a bouquet of flowers and a romantic night in with your boo is something everyone deserves and few have. On the single end, we dreamers stay wishing for the simple things in life such as a USC Missed Connections post or a Zoom bae. They may not come in time for Valentine’s Day but don’t give up! Continue looking cute, turning on your camera and your cutie will arrive. While we wait for those dreams to come true, why not turn on a playlist that will have your heart fluttering, your booty shaking and your prospective admirers lining up?

Charli XCX – “claws”

To get you dreaming of a romantic Valentine’s Day, Charli XCX uses her signature auto-tuned sound to sing the catchy chorus, “I like, I like, I like everything about you,” and document her infatuation for her quarantine boo.

TWICE – “Feel Special”

The K-pop girl group’s 2019 single, “Feel Special,” brings the bliss and cuteness and only amplifies the daydream of having a special someone to learn the choreography with.

QT – “Hey QT”

The hyperpop, SOPHIE-produced track describes exactly what we’re feeling for our virtual crush. In an interview with Fader, QT said, “it’s about that feeling of sensing someone’s presence even when they are not in the same physical space.”

100 gecs – “ringtone (Remix) [feat. Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Kero Kero Bonito]”

What’s better than 100 gecs? Charli XCX, Rico Nasty and KKB on a song with them! The bubbly power collaboration describes their boyfriends’ ringtones with glitchy dialtones, barking dogs and tons of autotune.

Nelly Furtado – “Promiscuous feat. Timbaland”

Teasing each other back and forth, Nelly Furtado and Timbaland created a decade-defining moment in this flirtatious 2006 hit. It’d be nice to have someone to duet the song with. In the meantime, we singles have to sing both parts.

Timbaland, Keri Hilson, D.O.E. – “The Way I Are”

Timbaland sings, “I ain’t got no money. I ain’t got no car to take you on a date,” to emphasize that he’s broke, so it’ll just be him, his lover and vibes – the perfect Valentine’s Day trio.

Kylie Minogue – “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”

The Aussie queen of pop was a genius when she created this retro song. It sounds fresh, cute and is possibly one of the catchiest pop songs to ever exist.

Lady Gaga – “Boys Boys Boys”

From her iconic debut album, “The Fame,” music revolutionary Lady Gaga sings about her type of guy and emphasizes just how much she likes “boys” by repeating it a total of 83 times. That is something only a legend can do.

Ariana Grande – “Baby I”

You can’t go wrong with an Ariana Grande classic. This cutesy love song from Grande’s debut album is perfect if you want to fantasize about having a ponytail, the ability to sing a whistle note and a boo of course.

Katy Perry – “Teenage Dream”

The early 2010s were the prime years for Tumblr vibes and, more importantly, Katy Perry, who provided us with a romantic “Teenage Dream” that we all still hope for.

Little Mix – “Touch”

In a time with limited physical touch, this song by the British pop group Little Mix is the closest we can get. The girls come together for the perfect, colorful pop song about a now forbidden action during pandemic times – touch.

Dua Lipa – “Levitating”

Have you ever liked someone so much that you feel like you’re levitating? “Dula Peep,” as Wendy Williams calls her, has you covered with her single describing her intergalactic love with “sugarboo.”

Nicki Minaj – “Your Love”

Barb or not, her versatility is undeniable. Pink wig-wearer and “Pink Friday” creator Nicki Minaj is able to flawlessly pull off a love song just as well as she’s able to pull off a song called “Stupid Hoe.”

Destiny’s Child – “Cater 2 U”

Have you thought of all the things you want to provide for your boo? No need to. Beyoncé, Kelly and Michelle did all the work for you and crafted a song to make sure you’ll be the best significant other you could possibly be.

Taylor Swift – “Love Story (Taylor’s Version)”

The playlist would be incomplete without this classic. “Love Story” is already iconic as it is, but when it comes to Taylor Swift, she always knows how to make things better. This 2021 re-recording brings her new style to one of her first hits to ensure our money doesn’t go to Scooter Braun. It’s so thoughtful of her for allowing us a Swiftie-style Valentine’s Day!