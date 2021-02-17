General Education S7E1: Profiling the 2021 USG candidates


As voting opens for the Undergraduate Student Government elections, podcast editor Eduardo Ocampo speaks to the three USG presidential tickets to talk about their platforms and what makes their agenda stand out amongst the rest. 

Here are each of the candidates’ campaign websites if you want to learn more:
Alexis Areias and Lucy Warren: https://www.areiaswarren.com
Alexandra Gill and Del Wood: https://www.gillwood2021.com
Shreya Chaudhary and Antonio Okeke: https://www.shreyaantonio2021.com

Music by Joakim Karud. 

