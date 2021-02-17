REVIEW: Chung Ha conquers the world with her genre-bending debut album, ‘Querencia’

Chung Ha’s genre fluid debut album has something for everyone. (Photo courtesy of MNH Entertainment.)

Carrying the listener through the banger-filled pop universe of one of South Korea’s most talented songstresses, Chung Ha’s first full-length debut album “Querencia” delivers a tracklist unlike any of her previous EPs. The generous 21-track album combines Latin-infused K-pop, dance house music and vulnerable ballads, offering versatile sounds that ensure everyone can find comfort in Chung Ha’s world.

“Querencia,” meaning “a place from which one’s strength is drawn, where one feels at home” in Spanish, brings the power of K-pop to a global audience with genre-bending tracks unlike anyone has heard before.

Chung Ha previewed the album with the single, “PLAY” featuring South Korean rapper, CHANGMO. The track intertwines a catchy Latin pop beat with Chung Ha’s charisma, accompanied by a colorful music video paying homage to Latin culture. The vibrant single along with the Spanish album title hinted that Chung Ha can’t be confined to just K-pop; she’s dominating Latin America too.

Continuing the Latin rhythm, Chung Ha brings the Latin flare to her alluring track “Masquerade,” where she entices a lover to search for her. The salsa-inspired song makes her out to be elusive and mysterious. Indeed, she is, because the album comes with many surprises. The Latin-infusion doesn’t stop at the rhythms.

“Demente,’’ featuring Puerto Rican rapper Guaynaa, solidifies Chung Ha’s versatility as she flawlessly sings in Spanish and Korean over a Reggaeton beat, “Cada vez que me acerco tu amor se escapa / Y me deja’ toda sola, empapada / Con las lágrimas como llamas.” The Latin-Korean collaboration plays on the album’s promise to deliver a place of ease for everyone and exceedingly fulfills this, bringing her talent to not only her fans but prospective listeners worldwide.

The Dallas-raised singer expands her reach, debuting two fully-English tracks on the album. Seducing the listener with her soothing voice and charming lyrics, Chung Ha takes on a more retro pop sound with “Dream of You.”

Chung Ha sings, “I want you and I know you want me too / So now no more games, come through / And I’ll make your dreams come true,” with an assertive presence that’s sure to captivate pop-lovers.

The other English track on the album takes a more vulnerable tone, documenting a failing relationship where her partner stays weighed down by their emotions for an ex, and she remains hopeful while “Flying on Faith.”

Continuing to touch on multiple genres and themes, “Querencia” is conveniently split into four sides – “Noble,” “Savage,” “Unknown” and “Pleasures” – each marked by one-minute interludes.

“Noble” opens the album with an approaching bass and metal-clanging sound that introduces her new hip-hop single, “Bicycle.” She confidently sings and raps asserting her dominance on the sensual track, “Come on, I’ll slay you from the tip of my tongue / You wanna know? And know what she likes? / Sit back and watch me ride.” Reaching the likes of Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s “Side to Side” with the bicycle-riding metaphor, Chung Ha presents her own twist as the self-proclaimed “baddest queen.”

“Savage” introduces a new subset of songs with a catchy house beat that fades into her acclaimed single, “Stay Tonight.” The star brings the listeners back to the ’90s with the sparkly, vogue-filled music video and club instrumental. Named one of the “35 Songs That Helped Define K-Pop in 2020,” the song is sure to remain a stamp in Chung Ha’s catalog.

Transcending beyond genre and theme experimentation, “Bother Me,” also one of the best songs on the album, explores time by combining a signature ’90s instrumental with her melodious vocal riff.

“Unknown” uses squeaky and clanky sounds combined with a piano riff to introduce songs like “PLAY” and “Demente.” Also on this side is her ironically sweet tune, “Lemon,” where she sings to her lover and gives listeners a feeling of bliss, “Baby I need your love, lemon, lemon.”

Transitioning into the ballad-filled side of “Querencia,” “Pleasures” sets up for a vulnerable Chung Ha. “X” describes her feelings of both self-assurance and reminiscence as she narrates a breakup that’s surely going to leave her ex regretful as she sings, “You should’ve loved me at my worst / Now you just watch me on your TV screen.” Followed by R&B and slow jams, Chung Ha takes listeners on an emotional journey to finish off the album.

Beginning her music career on “Produce 101,” the Korean music competition show that placed her with former group I.O.I, to now releasing her debut album, “Querencia,” Chung Ha’s a pop star to ride with. “Querencia” brings exactly what the title promises, a place of strength. The star empowers both fans and the global audience through Latin-Korean fusion, house music, R&B and everything in between, making her 21-track album a safe haven for everyone.