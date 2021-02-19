Pop Pandemic: Basically, Virtually, Live

Thornton/LIVE proves that USC students are able to adapt to anything, even a global pandemic. (Sara Alvarado | Daily Trojan.)

When the coronavirus pandemic forced USC to send students home in March 2020, many found themselves struggling with the brand-new concept of virtual learning. Online coursework requires a monumental adjustment of learning styles — a particularly difficult transition for performing arts students.

As a student with a music industry minor, I can personally vouch for the strain of online music classes. Instead of analyzing music in a classroom setting, I found myself sitting in front of my computer, struggling to discern between the techno sounds of electronic dance music and Zoom glitches, between stylistic choices and buffering.

Such difficulties were only exacerbated for students whose studies are rooted in musical performance. The Thornton School of Music, however, bounced back quickly, launching its USC Thornton/LIVE program mid-March, days after students left campus.

USC Thornton/LIVE is a virtual stage of sorts, featuring performances from musicians in the school. The performances are streamed live and are available to students, faculty, parents and the larger online community.

The virtual stage offers not only performance practice for its music students but also a platform for USC’s music program to connect with those off campus or even outside of the Los Angeles area. It’s a silver-lining in the pandemic — now, anyone (or, rather, anyone with the link) can be a part of USC’s phenomenal music community.

The program demonstrates how Thornton students and faculty are a picture of perseverance.

“Concerts have been canceled, campus is closed, but the show must go on,” @USCThornton tweeted last March, introducing the Thornton/LIVE program. “Living rooms, offices, garages — wherever we are, we keep the music playing.”

The Thornton/LIVE websites houses many virtual events. (Vincent Leo | Daily Trojan.)

The immense dedication of Thornton’s performers is a testament to their ability to adapt and showcase their talents, regardless of whether their stage is founded on concrete or on a broadcast. As the program’s website states, “Thornton/LIVE celebrates the resiliency and creativity of Thornton students, alumni, faculty, and staff.”

For those of you questioning whether you really want to spend your free time watching a musical performance, I can assure you Thornton/LIVE is anything but boring. From classical orchestral music to brand new, student-composed electronic dance music, Thornton’s virtual stage has a performance for everyone.

Watching a live-streamed performance on the Thornton/LIVE website is almost like watching a normal, pre-coronavirus performance — if pre-coronavirus performances were prone to audiences dancing along in their own bedroom, as I do.

I am writing not only to commend the flexibility of Thornton’s talent, but also because I am a USC music student who has struggled during the pandemic to navigate the virtual world. Left alone with my thoughts in my childhood bedroom, far away from campus, I contemplated dropping my music industry minor — what good was music if I couldn’t enjoy its performance? — but coming across the performances on the Thornton/LIVE stage reignited my passion for music.

I’m not trying to say music is a passion for everyone, and I’m certainly not trying to indoctrinate you with the powers of music. It is important, however, to remember that while a reinvigoration of passions and hobbies may be what’s getting you and me and many others through this difficult time, others are finding themselves lost in the monotony of our new pandemic lives.

Whether music is a passion of yours or not, I highly recommend watching at least one Thornton/LIVE performance. You may find something you love or something you hate, but either way we can all appreciate a good chunk of musical relaxation, and, of course, support our fellow Trojans in the process.

Performances are live-streamed and are only available to view for a limited time after the initial broadcast, so make sure you’re up-to-date with their schedule so you don’t miss a single performance on Thornton’s fantastic virtual stage.