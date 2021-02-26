Hungry for takeout? Here are some Black-owned restaurants and cafes to support during and after BHM

When it comes to food and trying new dishes, there is no place like Los Angeles — from tacos to udon to fried chicken, there is something to satisfy everyone’s cravings. With most restaurants offering takeout and delivery services, eating out and exploring the culinary scene has become easier than ever.

Black History Month started as a way to celebrate and honor the accomplishments of African Americans whose history was not taught in school curriculum. To continue supporting Black businesses and celebrating Black culture beyond the month of February, here are a few Black-owned L.A. eateries for your consideration.

Poppy + Rose

If there is one food L.A. takes seriously, it’s brunch, and at Poppy + Rose, there is no way you can go wrong no matter what you choose from the menu. A California-inspired American brunch restaurant, its accolades include ‘best breakfast in LA,’ ‘best chicken & waffles in LA’ and ‘best chicken sandwich in LA,’ among others.

I can personally vouch for its buttermilk fried chicken and waffle served with smoked honey butter and chives. The dish also surprisingly travels well during delivery. The fried chicken is juicy and crispy with a perfect texture that goes really well with the waffle. Having had the same dish at other L.A. brunch establishments, I can say this iteration of the dish is exceptional and is the perfect way to begin your day.

To accompany the dish, I ordered a buttermilk biscuit and house chicken sausage. The house-made biscuit was everything a biscuit should be: crunchy and buttery with a texture that melts in your mouth. I couldn’t get enough of it and instantly devoured the entire thing. The chicken sausage, on the other hand, was not a highlight of the meal. It was a decent chicken sausage, but compared to the other dishes, did not hit the mark.

Poppy + Rose is currently available for curbside pickup and delivery via Uber Eats, Postmates and ChowNow.

ComfortLA

ComfortLA started as a late night, pop-up restaurant and distinguishes itself as “a clean approach to soul food.” The restaurant does so by serving southern cuisine through locally sourced, fresh, organic ingredients and healthy cooking methods. If you’re looking for comforting but healthy food, this is the place for you.

I ordered the Dinner Special, which comes with five “Not Your Average Organic Fried Chicken Wings,” a piece of cornbread and a choice of two sides — I got mac and cheese and beans and rice. The chicken can also be modified according to your preferences. I got mine extra crispy with all drums. I also ordered the “Sweet Goodness,” a cornbread cake served with fresh strawberries.

The cornbread was a bit dry and charred on the bottom, but was still firm and crumbly. The fried chicken was extra crispy — just as I had hoped — although a little dry, which might have been due to the delivery time. Still, they were delicious, especially with the sweet and spicy sauce that accompanied them.

The sides were similarly good. ComfortLA’s mac and cheese might be a little light on the cheesy and creamy side, but it was still delicious and the first thing I finished on my plate. Their beans and rice were a little too smokey for my taste, but its flavors were still solid and rounded out the rest of the meal nicely.

My favorite part of the meal was dessert: The strawberries were fresh and sweet and went very well with ComfortLA’s moist and crumbly cornbread cake, which was drizzled in a syrup that brought the entire dish together. The Dinner Special is very filling, and I had leftovers for the next day.

Make sure you try their sauce with the wings; it makes all the difference. ComfortLA is currently serving food through curbside pickup and delivery via DoorDash, UberEats, GrubHub, ChowNow, Postmates and Seamless.

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

A place for people to connect with each other and themselves, Hilltop is a cafe that offers breakfast and lunch items along with the usual coffee and pastry pickings. With three different locations to choose from, Issa Rae partnered with co-founders Ajay Relan and Yonnie Hagos for their Inglewood location.

I decided to try their Black Rose Latte, a drink with rose, charcoal and in-house espresso that is available hot or cold and an açai bowl with granola, mixed berries, shaved coconuts and bananas. Never having tried anything with activated charcoal before, I was surprised at how well the flavors worked together to give a strong kick to the espresso. The generous serving of açai puree was freshly made and not overly sweet as it sometimes tends to be. The fruits added to the freshness and healthiness of the bowl, tying the entire dish together as a cool start to the morning.

With a variety of drink and food selections, including beignets, waffles and drinks such as “Matcha-Chata” and “Almond Turmeric Latte,” I am already planning what to get on my next order. Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen is currently available through takeout and delivery via Postmates, GrubHub, Seamless, DoorDash and UberEats.

Hotville Chicken

Chances are you’ve already heard about this Nashville-style hot chicken that was brought to L.A. and is included on most places-to-eat lists, including the “2020 Los Angeles Times 101 Restaurant list” and Eater’s “38 Standout Dining Destinations in Los Angeles,” among others. Hotville Chicken is described as “a taste of Nashville, right here in LA,” and their spicy, hot chicken adds to the heat of the city.

I ordered “the SHAW CHICKEN Sandwich,” which is served on a toasted brioche bun with a spicy spread topped with dill pickles (I got mine without pickles) with a side of seasoned crinkle fries and a side cup of Kaleslaw. There are four levels of heat to choose from, including “West Coast Plain Heat Level (0),” “Cali Mild Heat Level (3-4),” “Music City Medium Heat Level (7)” and “Nashville Hot Heat Level (12).”

As someone who can handle spice, I am embarrassed to admit I chose the “Cali Mild Heat” to be safe, which was a good choice because after just one bite, I could feel my nose running and throat constricting. Between bites of food, I would come up for air with my entire body tingling with the spice, and yet, I couldn’t stop eating because the chicken and sandwich were just that good. The fries seasoned with spices were a great accompaniment to the sandwich but did nothing to help with the heat.

This is an absolutely must-try place whether you can take heat or not. My only suggestion is to think hard before choosing your spice level, keep a drink on hand and be prepared to cry a little through the pain of what is a phenomenal spicy chicken sandwich. Hotville Chicken is currently available for curbside pickup and delivery through Postmates.