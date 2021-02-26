Trojan Democrats and USC GOP work with Schwarzenegger Institute to promote unity

The Trojan Democrats initiated the “Common Ground” event after seeing Arnold Schwarzenegger deliver a speech, following the insurrection of the United States Capitol. (Vincent Leo|Daily Trojan)

Following the insurrection of the United States Capitol Jan. 6, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger delivered a speech denouncing then President Donald Trump and his Republican participants. Days later, Schwarzenegger said that day shattered U.S. ideals.

The Trojan Democrats and College Republicans at USC (USC GOP) hosted a joint Zoom event Tuesday, moderated by a representative from both parties alongside Schwarzenegger, Chairman of the USC Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy, to promote bipartisan unity and find common ground to move forward as a country.

The “Common Ground” event, initiated by the Trojan Democrats after seeing Schwarzenegger’s speech, was put on to discuss unity of the country coming out of a period of incredible divisiveness, said Lee Schlosser, a freshman majoring in philosophy, politics and economics and international relations and the communication director of the Trojan Democrats.

“We have our differences with the USC GOP and a lot of our priorities are different,” Schlosser said. “A lot of our policies are different, but at the end of the day, we’re still Americans. I don’t think anyone on either side wants to see more things like the insurrection happen again. It’s important that we see each other as brothers and sisters rather than political enemies.”

The Trojan Democrats and the USC GOP are two of the largest political parties on campus that work to promote the message of their respective parties. Aside from debates they both participate in each semester, the “Common Ground” event, which was held Feb. 23, was the first major event they collaborated on, as well as Schwarzenegger’s first public event since his virtual speech on Jan. 10.

“It has been such a polarizing four years, not even just these past few months, [with] Donald Trump not willing to give a peaceful transfer of power,” said Sydney Ross, a junior majoring in political science and vice president of the Trojan Democrats. “I think it’s been really prevalent on USC’s campus. I know a lot of students feel that way and I think we have to realize the Republican Party, although it may be changing, isn’t going anywhere. Therefore, if we want things to get done, we need to work with them and create common ground so that we can push forward really important issues that require bipartisan leadership.”

Ross said the goal of the event was to respectfully start a conversation about unity, bipartisan leadership, common objectives and depolarizing political affiliations on campus.

Fran Pavley, the environmental policy director of the USC Schwarzenegger Institute, said she hopes this is the beginning of a discussion, rather than a one time event.

“Governor Schwarzenegger particularly has always looked for bipartisan solutions to solving common problems in society,” Pavley said. “Things today are a lot more partisan than I ever remember growing up. I think this next generation in particular can really lead the way to a better, healthier and happier future.”

Pavley introduced Schwarzenegger talking about his unlikely rise to power as a Republican bodybuilder and actor in California, who went on to win the state over with his bipartisan environmental policies.

“I quickly realized that I had to be bipartisan in order to run and be effective as a governor,” Schwarzenegger said. “As a Republican governor, I have to talk to and serve both Republicans and Democrats.”

Schwarzenegger said that an important factor in his campaign was that he did not see the opposing party as an enemy, but as a supportive role to work with. He recalled the need for collaboration between Republicans and Democrats when passing important bills such as the Global Warming Solutions Act of 2006, which was AB 32 at the time, and the After School Safety Act, which was Prop 49.

“My heart is with fixing problems and making California and [the United States] better, rather than just worrying about the parties,” Schwarzenegger said. “Even though I’m a Republican and believe in the Republican principles, I realized that we had to work together, and I knew this is the way to go and make people happy in California so they feel that I’m representing all of them.”

According to Schwarzenegger, laws that are passed with the support of both parties are more likely to be passed than when a singular party tries to implement an order. He encouraged the students involved with Trojan Democrats and USC GOP to find common goals and work towards innovative solutions to make the community better together.

“The problem that we have in [the United States] is that we exclude the other side as if with 50% of the brain power, you can win anything,” Schwarzenegger said. “Can you imagine that the Lakers go out and say they’re only going to play half of their players? They’re going to lose, lose, lose and lose. That is why we are falling behind in the United States … The only way we can make progress is by working together. Don’t think of someone who doesn’t think like you as the enemy.”

Schwarzenegger said that in regards to the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection, the people responsible should be held accountable, but the rest of the Republican party should not be villainized, and as a country we should try to find a way to work together and move forward.

“I feel that if the president succeeds, Americans are succeeding,” said Molly Davis, a sophomore majoring in public relations and the vice chair of the USC GOP, who was also co-moderating the event. “No matter the outcome of the election party-wise, I feel that it is important to wish our new administration success in the endeavors and in passing legislation that’s positive for the country.”

Following Schwartzenegger’s speech about unity and common ground between the parties, Davis and Sydney Brown, a sophomore majoring in political science, began co-moderating a Q&A session to get his opinion on the insurrection and unity of the country.

Schwarzenegger gave an anecdote about two students from USC who had gone before the Los Angeles City Council to present a case to have a 10-year-old ban of murals overturned and succeeded. He encouraged students to work together to have an impact on the community.

“The left and the right keep talking and talking, but they don’t create action — the action is in the middle,” Schwarzenegger said. “When the left and the right come together, that’s when they can create action and compromise.”