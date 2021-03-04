A playlist to remember all of the boss femmes in your life

From Aretha Franklin to Whitney Houston, celebrating female artists is the perfect way to kick-off Women’s History Month. Photo from @arethafranklin on Instagram.

Happy Women’s History Month. March is for honoring all of the girls, women and femmes in your life! As a curation of iconic songs by ladies that have shaped and continue to redefine music, this playlist will no doubt leave you dancing with all of your best girlfriends.

Aretha Franklin – “Respect”

All she’s asking for is just a little respect. Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” quickly became the anthem for the women’s rights movement and civil rights movement during the 1960s. So, let’s “take care of business” and pay homage to Ms. Franklin while grooving to this iconic song.

Shania Twain – “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”

“Let’s go girls” she sings; Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” gives you the sudden urge to let down your hair and dance on top of tables. Twain was right: “The best thing about being a woman is the prerogative to have a little fun.”

Ms. Lauryn Hill – “Doo Wop (That Thing)”

If this track doesn’t make you involuntarily bop your head while you embark on your fourth walk of the day — just kidding, it definitely did. Ms. Lauryn Hill put hip-hop on the radar with her album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.” So, as the queen said herself, “guys you know you better watch out” because this track is sure to get your hips swaying all day.

Britney Spears – “Circus”

Did you just watch “Framing Britney Spears” and need the perfect anthem to pump you up while you gather all of your girlfriends to #freeBritney? When you listen to “Circus,” you’ll be reminded of all that Britney Spears has given and continues to give to the world.

BLACKPINK – “As If It’s Your Last”

BLACKPINK have certainly made their mark on American mainstream pop. If you’ve been living under a rock, you might not have noticed BLACKPINK blowing up global charts. This Korean girl group will have you dancing “as if it’s your last.”

Dolly Parton – “9 to 5”

Not only did Dolly Parton sponsor a vaccine for the coronavirus, but she has also received eleven Grammys and earned the title as one of USA Today’s Women of the century. Originally featured in the film “9 to 5,” this track will leave you wanting to lock up your misogynistic boss in girl power’s name.

Robyn – “Call Your Girlfriend”

Robyn brought forth a new genre of electronic pop during the apex of bubblegum cookie-cutter pop. Influenced by her Swedish roots, this queer icon is sure to make you forget that you’re dancing in your room and not the club.

Ariana Grande ft. Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion – “34+35 (Remix)”

Joined by Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande’s track “34+35” received a revamp with the release of their remixed version. These three female icons are setting the precedent for 21st century pop and will go down in history as the most influential artists of the TikTok era.

Fiona Apple – “Criminal”

If 2020 was anybody’s year, it was Fiona Apple’s. “Criminal” won a Grammy for best female rock vocal performance, and Apple continues to transform the way that music is created with her latest 2020 release, “Fetch The Bolt Cutters.” She is the blueprint for indie rock.

Rihanna ft. SZA – “Consideration”

“Will you ever let me, will you ever respect me?” cries Rhianna and SZA on “Consideration,” the first track of “ANTI.” Rhianna, the best-selling digital artist of all time, and SZA, the most nominated woman at the 2018 Grammys on one track? Yes, please!

Madonna – “Express Yourself”

Madonna reminds us to never “go for second best.” This female icon holds the title for most No. 1 albums by a female artist. She even holds ten records in the “Guinness Book of World Records” – need I say more?

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Billie Eilish’s “bad guy” won Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2020 Grammys. At only 18 years old, Eilish already has five Grammys under her belt and is single handedly redefining what it means to be a contemporary artist.

Lady Gaga, Beyoncé – “Telephone”

A track that could have only come from two Super Bowl performing queens, “Telephone” is your cue to stop thinking and leave your “head and [your] heart on the dance floor.”

Amy Winehouse – “Back To Black”

There’s no arguing that Amy Winehouse has left her mark on the music industry. Her album “Back To Black” has won her multiple titles, including Best Female Solo Artist at the BRIT Awards and a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album. So keep your “head high, tears dry,” and dance your sorrows away with this track.

Janet Jackson – “Nasty”

One of the most defining artists of all time, Janet Jackson is sure to be remembered for her performance in the “Nasty” music video (choreographed by Paula Abdul). Besides this funky track, Jackson has also earned countless titles including first female to be nominated for Producer of the Year in 1990.

Whitney Houston – “How Will I Know”

All hail Ms. Whitney Houston. Arguably the most influential pop star all time, Houston was the first woman to be featured on Billboard’s 200 with her #1 album, “Whitney.” “How Will I Know” will remind you of what it’s like to be lovestruck and you’ll no doubt find yourself belting these iconic lyrics along with Houston.