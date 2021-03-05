USC trounces Stanford 79-42, keeps Pac-12 title hopes alive

Redshirt senior Tahj Eaddy had 16 points in the Trojans’ first game against UCLA this season, up from his season average of 13.9 points per game during his first season at USC. (Simon Park | Daily Trojan)

The shot clock was ticking in the first quarter, the ball kept moving, Stanford’s players were cutting, but there was nowhere to go. USC’s defenders were planted, swinging toward the open spot like a door, ready to contest a shot.

Seconds later, the shot clock went off, sending a deafening tone throughout Galen Center. The Trojans’ defense had forced the Cardinal to commit a shot clock violation, and USC’s bench exploded while Stanford’s collapsed.

It was the story of the game, as USC dominated from the start for a much-needed 79-42 victory Wednesday night at Galen Center.

After losing back-to-back games for the first time this season, the Trojans came out with a vengeance.

“I thought it was very important for us to get off to a good start defensively tonight,” said head coach Andy Enfield in a virtual press conference. “[During] the road trip, we were very tired, we just didn’t have the normal energy we’ve had most of the season … It was very important for us to get off to a good start defensively and keep that momentum throughout the game.”

And it’s exactly what USC did, holding Stanford to only three points and one field goal during the game’s first 12 minutes. The Cardinal’s third field goal of the half did not come until the four-minute mark with the Trojans already up 25-8. USC also controlled the paint in the first half with 22 points compared to Stanford’s 4.

USC suffocated the perimeter and rotated all across the court — holding Stanford to uncomfortably long possessions numerous times. They dove for loose balls and made the extra effort for rebounds, eliminating any hope of a Cardinal comeback.

After lacking on the defensive end for the last two games, the Trojans’ length and energy were on full display throughout the night, holding Stanford to only 25.4% shooting from the field and 16 turnovers for the game.

The Trojans also outrebounded the Cardinals 45-27 — they’ve outrebounded their opponent in each of their 20 wins this season.

No player on Stanford scored in double-figures.

“They were talking, they made the right switches … we played the ball screens a little differently and then we rebounded the ball,” Enfield said. “I thought it was a complete effort [defensively].”

The Trojans were led by an all-around performance by junior guard Drew Peterson, who had 15 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals. Redshirt senior guard Tahj Eaddy had a game-high 16 points. Freshman forward Evan Mobley added 10 points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

Peterson, who was benched last week, received praise from Enfield for his performance after the game.

“He’s a very good basketball player,” Enfield said. “He went into a little slump. He’s out of that slump now, which is great for us because he’s playing at a high level. I think he showed his versatility tonight and a variety of things he can do on the floor.”

With the game in the refrigerator early on, Enfield gave the USC bench extended running time. Every active player on the roster logged minutes.

Notching their 20th win of the season also meant Enfield now has 20 victories in five of his six seasons at USC. The Trojans also still have a chance to win the Pac-12 championship.

However, with Oregon beating UCLA prior to tip-off Wednesday night, things have become complicated. Since Oregon has the best win-percentage in the Pac-12, USC will now have to beat the Bruins Saturday and hope Oregon State can beat the Ducks on Sunday to clinch the title.

The Trojans will have one more obstacle to face when they close out their regular season against UCLA at Pauley Pavilion Saturday. Tip-off is at 1 p.m.