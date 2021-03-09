Back In My Day: Mental health is just as much of an issue for the old as it is for the young

With one of the infamous University ‘wellness days’ just around the corner, it seems appropriate to have a topical discussion about the importance of mental health in context of the pandemic. Students at the University have access to a plethora of resources, from group and individual counseling sessions to a variety of workshops on topics such as time management or anxiety.

However, as you’d probably guessed from previous installations of this column, we’re going to take a quick look at how the recent pandemic has impacted older adults and the overall mental health crisis. The movement for positive mental health has found its place among younger generations, so breaking the mold for older adults is a whole different issue. From cultural implications to historical pride, the stereotypes of older people being reluctant to adopt positive mental health habits needs to change.

The notion of toxic positivity is nothing new; this idea of simply ‘getting over it’ or finding any sliver of happiness in the face of great loss or anxiety is often associated with older adults, given the recent surge of emphasis on positive mental health.

You may have even heard some of these statements from your parents or grandparents at the dinner table or over the phone. But often, especially nowadays, we see that many older individuals are starting to recognize these issues and attempt to learn more about how to help their younger counterparts. This is all great and dandy, certainly, but these older people seem to be doing it at the expense of their own mental health.

“But Lois,” you, the inquisitive reader, asks. “I can understand some of the issues that affect emerging adults, like figuring out a convoluted job market or how to file taxes. But I can’t really wrap my head around what older people have to deal with; they seem to just brush off these issues altogether given their supposedly ‘tougher’ upbringing.”

Those are fair points, all of them. So, let’s break down some of the afflictions that older people may face.

‘Elder abuse’ (we’ll use this term for clarification’s sake) is a surefire way to offset some form of anxiety or depression for older adults. The World Health Organization estimates that one in six older adults will experience some form of abuse in the latter half of their lifetime, physical, financial or psychological. I recommend taking a quick peek at the Netflix movie “I Care a Lot” for some insight and just an overall interesting time watching Rosamund Pike going to town.

There has also been a pandemic which has not only compounded the previously mentioned crises but has also contributed to older adults being unable to physically interact with one another. Social isolation for these vulnerable populations already fearing for their lives can have detrimental effects including poor cardiovascular functioning and cognitive decline.

In the medical world, the WHO recognizes that underidentification and stigmatization of these issues are main contributors to the many unidentified older adults who may be going through mental health concerns.

A lack of immediate preparation for neurobiological diseases can also detrimentally impact an individual’s way of life, whether they’re the one who has been diagnosed with said disease or are immediately related to that person — a partner or caretaker. A variety of losses paired with these chronic diseases really take a toll over the course of a lifetime.

Ultimately, not many older adults are actually staunchly against mental health initiatives. Literature on mental health suggests that over 80% of older adults are open to these new ideas, with the remaining believing that time itself will heal the wounds prompted by serious chemical imbalances and stress-inducing events.

Current treatments for mental health issues vary from prescribed medications to group discussions. Yet, like with many forms of treatment, it’s essential to recognize that each and every individual, despite similarity in age, should be treated differently out of respect for their individuality and autonomy.

That being said, this discussion has not even truly delved into the ramifications of mental health on caretakers. Symptoms such as caregiver burnout or embodying the attitude of the patient may inflict the overall health of the many individuals who are supposed to be helping those in need.

Taking care of older people, especially relatives, can be incredibly difficult. Recognizing that your loved one is reaching towards the end of their life can have a serious impact on your mental health, and taking up hours on end to be with them will essentially be an echo chamber of dread.

Responsibilities and regulations currently set on behalf of caretakers may be helpful here and there, but only those who take full advantage of those legal rights and prioritize their mental health will best help their patients; however this is a conversation to be continued another time.

The ongoing mental health movement has advanced great lengths from its practical nonexistence a few decades ago. Hopefully, once we become older adults, we can reflect back on the mental health experiences we had as college students thinking, “Back in my day…”



