Rhythm and News S6E1: Talking to The Madness Studios founder Bryan Vaca + Is Wandavision peak television?

(Amaya Cranston | Daily Trojan)

Hosts Anmol Bajpai and Srika Ramani speak with USC student Bryan Vaca — founder of creative content company The Madness Studios — about his inspiration to start the production company and his future developing projects. After, Bajpai, Ramani and Vaca discuss Marvel Studios’ Wandavision and its impact on streaming as people turn away from the movie theatre to their living room. Bajpai and Ramani also break down the latest news and give their entertainment suggestions. Music by Joakim Karud.