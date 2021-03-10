Grammy’s Week starts strong with Women in the Mix stream featuring inspiring women across the industry

USC alumna Saweetie was one of the guests at the star studded event. (Shriya Jayanthi | Daily Trojan)

On International Women’s Day Monday night, influential women in the music industry, including USC alumna Saweetie, came together for the first Grammy Week event to share advice, insider insights into the behind-the-scenes of the music world and the changes in diversity necessary for the future of the industry.

Harvey Mason Jr., the new president of the Recording Academy, kicked off the evening with an important message about the future of the Academy.

“Women in the Mix is a celebration of the gifts that women and women-identifying people bring to this industry and the power that comes when we support, mentor and create opportunities for greatness,” Mason said. “We take very seriously the responsibility to be leaders through our initiatives, programming and partnerships.”

After Mason’s initial message, the event shifted focus to an entirely female-focused energy, beginning with a performance by composer, producer, writer and professional pianist Chloe Flower.

Flower performed her song “No Limit” and wowed virtual attendees with her impeccable piano skills backed by a driving beat and produced sound.

One of the most potent announcements of the night was the Recording Academy’s pledge to donate $25,000 to various organizations that support the growth of women and girls in the music industry.

Many of these organizations, such as the Berklee Institute for Jazz and Gender Justice and We Are Moving the Needle, were started by women in the industry who wanted to pass down their skills. The latter was started by American mastering engineer Emily Lazar, who is currently nominated for three Grammys. The organization will be giving eight full scholarships to female-identifying producers and engineers to pursue those careers.

One of the discussions that stood out was between Grammy-nominated rapper and DJ, MC Lyte, and renowned percussionist and vocalist, Sheila E. They each have spent eight to nine years in the L.A. chapter of the Recording Academy.

“If you want something to happen and you want change, you have to be a part of it,” Sheila E. said.

MC Lyte and Sheila E. each offered their unique, yet similar experiences in a male-dominated industry. Sheila E. discussed working with female engineers since the ’80s, but they were never given much recognition. MC Lyte was in the world of hip-hop and her experience lacked female representation.

“[In] the land of hip hop, it’s very rare that you would have a woman who’s an engineer behind the board when you have a lot of male producers who choose to work with other men,” MC Lyte said.

According to the USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, currently, only 2.6% of producers and engineers across the music industry are women.

Beyond the lack of representation, some women discussed the sexism they have experienced and their treatment compared to their male counterparts. Sheila E. mentioned how people told her she was not good enough and implied she had acquired success through seduction. This is the unfortunate reality of women in the music industry.

Another notable moment was an interview with Ingrid Andress, who is nominated this year as one of the best new artists. She emphasized the importance of female mentorship as well as her hope to bring an emotional, introspective female perspective back to country music.

“I think we need a little more female perspective on what it looks like now to be a modern female,” Andress said. “A lot of the songs were describing women in cut-off jeans and pickup trucks, and I was just like, well, that’s not me, so I think we need more stories of how women like me are feeling.”

Andress also acknowledged how the current female stars of country music are comfortable in their niches and can support each other without a sense of competition. Unfortunately, the public expectation is often the opposite.

“I think, sometimes, we as women have been programmed by society to think that we have to compare ourselves to one another,” Andress said.

Other panels included three very influential audio engineers (among other talents), EveAnna Manley, Piper Payne and Ebonie Smith. They discussed the moments they got set on their passion for the music industry and their views on continued learning.

“I like to say all the time [that] I am neck-deep in engineering and production with about 15 years of experience now, and I’m nowhere,” Smith said. “Because the field is like the ocean … what excites me the most is the curiosity behind the music-making process that keeps me inspired and engaged every day.”

One of the highlights of the night was an interview between USC Annenberg graduate and superstar Saweetie and Elaine Welter of The Talk, CBS, Teen Vogue and The New York Times bestsellers list.

Saweetie covered a variety of topics, from her half-introvert, half-extrovert personality to her Bay Area roots.

“[People from the Bay] are not mainstream at all … I hear all the time, ‘Saweetie just always finds a way to grow on me.’ So I think it’s like an acquired taste, just like an acquired sound,” Saweetie said.

She touched on her recent hit, “Best Friend,” featuring Doja Cat. This starring collaboration focuses on a female friendship, a rarer topic in music than one might think.

“I just wanted to dedicate a song to all of the best friends out there — because we needed that,” Saweetie said. “And I love how men are relating to it as well. Best friends are really important. We all need that person to hold us down.”

She hinted at a future in-studio collaboration and named H.E.R. (also from the Bay Area) and Rihanna as her dream collaborations. Saweetie also touched on her new Icy Baby Foundation as a beginning to her philanthropic goals. She considers Missy Elliot to be closest to a mentor, as she looks up to her writing skills, versatility and overall creativity.

As a USC alumna, Saweetie studied communication and business and says her degree taught her how to deal with different types of people and how to negotiate. Her parting advice was a perfect summary of the incredibly positive energy and messaging of the night:

“You shouldn’t try to be like me. You should try to be like you, and hopefully, I can inspire you to be the best version of you, because I know what it feels like to be a little girl wanting to be something else,” Saweetie said. “It takes away the focus from the true prize, which is yourself. So, you know, learn your strengths, perfect your weaknesses, and be you.”