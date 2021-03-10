Virtual learning will create more equality in education

Virtual learning became relied on after the beginning of the pandemic, but it has the potential to become the norm even after social distancing ends. (Anna Shvets | Pexels)

Logging in and out of Zoom classes is unquestionably exhausting in comparison to in-person classes. Nearly all students would rather traverse a university quad than open a file on their computer. Zoom is an obstacle for numerous reasons — excessive screen time, social isolation, and limited access to classroom resources, just to name a few. However, with all the negatives of Zoom and education during the pandemic in mind, there are clear benefits of remote learning, namely the development of better online learning.

In the United States, education is more important than ever. From 1992 to 2016, the amount of jobs requiring a bachelor’s degree has increased from 18 to 25%. On average, people with bachelor’s degrees earn $1,173 weekly compared to $712 earned by those with no college degree. Universities have capitalized on the desirability of a college degree in the U.S. as the average institutional cost has increased from $11,138 in 1985 to $23,835 in 2017.

If education is the path to upward mobility, its high cost is a clear barrier for financial growth and equity. Zoom is an answer to that. While the argument can be made that a spot in a lecture or dorm room is worth the exorbitant price, a Zoom lecture should be far cheaper and have fewer barriers to entry. Additionally, online classes have no logistical barriers; global connection is completely possible and, thanks to a simple recording function, classes can be accessed in any time zone.

While online education has been accessible since the Information Age in the late 20th century, a degree of distance between online and traditional college has always existed. It’s contested whether virtual education can hold up to in-person classes.

One visionary, in particular, is leading the charge in terms of virtual education — Sal Khan. Khan has a powerful and expansive vision for the future of education, and one cornerstone is accessibility. Even before a pandemic mandated it, Khan focused on free, intuitive and remote education.

Beyond Zoom classes, the entire concept of a four-year collegiate experience is being called into question due to the pandemic. Considering that many regard a college education as a means to an end, weighing qualifications and procuring a degree over the residential and extracurricular aspects of a university, the opportunity for students to learn remotely would cut costs for many. While some lament the social losses caused by a transition to virtual learning, offering education that doesn’t force a student to pay additional hidden costs in room and board is a positive step to making college more affordable.

Data is another benefit of Zoom; it’s easy to quantify remote classes and obtain information on students and their general learning tendencies. Forbes said that “The best [educational] models are built to take in a wealth of data on student learning to drive continuous improvement of the learning experience.” According to Harvard Business Review, this data can be used to determine which classes can be taken remotely and which necessitate in-person instruction.

Large introductory-level lectures are key candidates for virtual learning. In a classroom environment that already has minimal student participation, a switch to remote learning could increase distribution and increase overall student capacity, creating more space and access to education.

Zoom changed the game completely. Now in-person colleges are required to justify their tuition costs for virtual school, as they find themselves offering a nearly identical product. While a return to pre-coronavirus times is central to each university’s promise, the necessity to teach with the resources available has created strides in online education.

Considering Zoom and the educational field in the U.S., one must ask a fundamental question: is education truly about enrichment and growth for all, or is it an exclusive club designed to filter out those who can’t afford it? Make no mistake, a university is a corporation of sorts; however, at this point, the business model directly undermines the opportunities of others.