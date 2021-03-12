Grammy Week continues to highlight underrepresented voices with the Inaugural Black Music Collective Event

The Recording Academy is living up to their diversity and inclusion initiatives by hosting events to highlight Black voices in the industry and the messages they wish to share with the world. Gina Nguyen | Daily Trojan.

As the countdown to the Grammys continues, the Recording Academy has been hosting multiple events promoting diversity and inclusion in the music industry. One of which, held Wednesday evening, was the Inaugural Black Music Collective Event, celebrating Black voices in music and creative industries. Music industry veterans, activists and actors alike came together to discuss the impact that Black creators have on these industries and their strides to create a more inclusive environment within them.

Kicking off the night, singer-songwriter H.E.R. carried out a powerful performance of her song “I Can’t Breathe.” As the screen flashed with images of the Black Lives Matter protests, H.E.R.’s voice sang of the inequalities faced by Black Americans on a daily basis.

At the conclusion of the song, the screen read: “Do not say ‘you do not see color.’ When you see us, see us.” As the night continued, this quote would serve as the perfect summation of the Black Music Collective’s mission to give Black creators the recognition they deserve and to ensure that they are equally represented and heard.

Following the performance, Harvey Mason Jr. — the Recording Academy’s first Black president — along with Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer Valeisha Butterfield Jones described the significance of the night as the first time the Grammys held an event celebrating the numerous contributions Black music professionals have made to the industry.

“This is a historic moment in the Academy’s 63-year history, one that represents a new chapter and a new path for equity and inclusion here at the Academy and in the music industry at large,” Mason said.

The event is only the beginning of the diversity efforts that the Academy hopes to build upon in the future.

“That in part is the reason for the creation of the Black Music Collective, a group of prominent Black music creators and professionals who share the common goal of amplifying voices, Black voices and the music community,” Jones said.

With the event set in motion, the BMC’s executive sponsor and emcee for the night, Jeriel Johnson, introduced the first fireside chat between singer-songwriter John Legend and activist Tamika Mallory. Their free-flowing conversation explored the impact that culture has on music and vice versa. From the Civil Rights Movement to the Black Lives Matter Movement, music has been shaped by both political and social culture. While artists are inspired to create because of these movements, activists can also use songs as anthems for their cause.

“Harry Belafonte, who is a leader to me and a mentor … always talks about Paul Robeson’s statement that ‘artists are the gatekeepers of truth,’” Mallory said, “so we always say that when the movements are hot, the music is hot. The music is going to reflect the times.”

Providing a creator’s perspective on the solidarity between the artists and their listeners, Legend said, “I will say personally that it brings me joy every time I see someone marching to the song that Common and I created, ‘Glory.’ It was inspired by Dr. King, it was inspired by Ava DuVurney’s film ‘Selma,’ but we also always wanted to connect the song to what was happening in that moment.”

Contemporary Gospel singers, PJ Morton and Yolanda Adams’ performance was an opening act to the next fireside chat between actress, writer and producer Issa Rae and singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe. The chat was moderated by Valeisha Butterfield Jones.

As Black women in the music and film industries, they each provided a glimpse into the obstacles they have faced throughout their careers because of their intersectional identities. Their paths into their respective places were non-linear. Tired of being turned down by traditional record companies, Monáe decided to become an independent artist by starting Wondaland Records.

“It’s not about being famous, it’s not about selling records,” Monáe said. “It’s about community, it’s about purpose, it’s about us rewriting the narrative of what Black music can sound like … how do we redefine that because I don’t want another artist to have to deal with questioning their value because of tradition.”

Rae called Monáe her “musical muse,” admitting that she would write while listening to Monáe’s music. Rae shared how women like Monáe inspire her creative process and career journey.

“I am someone that takes in the energy of other people around me … I fuel off of that,” Rae said. “There is just something so inspiring about seeing people walk in their own purpose that makes you think that you can do the same.”

When talking about her label, Monáe emphasized the value in the work that many creators like her and Rae are doing: “There is a different blueprint that we wanted to focus on and redefining what we wanted to do as creatives who love our Blackness. We can be so many things, we have big ideas that can spar with the George Lucases and the Steven Spielbergs. … We are everywhere. We shape and create culture. “

Aside from the wonderful discussions and performances, “Mogul Moments” were spread throughout the night. Legendary music industry icons including Quincy Jones, Debra Lee, Jeff Harleston and Jimmy Jam shared their insight on the evolving industry and gave advice to those who want to make their mark in the music world.

At the beginning of the night, Jeriel Johnson said, “People have asked what is Black music, but what isn’t Black music?” The BMC Event served as a reminder that the music industry would not be where it was today if it weren’t for Black creators and innovators.

It might have been Quincy Jones who put it best when he said, “Black music is always gonna have a very special strong, powerful place in culture.”