Rhythm and News S6E2: “Minari”and diversity in Hollywood with USC alum Tiffany Lin


By
 in , ,
(Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan)

Hosts Anmol Bajpai and Srika Ramani speak with USC alum Tiffany Lin — production coordinator at Deluxe Animation — about her experience at USC in relation to diversity on and off screen and topics such as grief that she looks to center her future films around. After, Bajpai, Ramani and Lin discuss Lee Isaac Chung’s “Minari,” the immigrant experience in the United States and how films like “Minari” can help drive the industry to invest in diverse storytelling. “Rn” is the newest song from USC student Tuan Le featured in the podcast. Music by Joakim Karud.

