The next generation of writers and directors have the ability to improve LGBTQ+ representation

LGBTQ+ representation in media is still lacking but USC SCA’s diversity and inclusion week offers the next generation of creators a space to learn how to make a positive impact in this space. (Kayla Hill | Daily Trojan)

Student creators had a unique opportunity to learn more about the current status of LGBTQ+ representation in the media and ask questions about ways to increase representation while writing stories in a safe space during a Zoom discussion Wednesday. The virtual event “Writing Queer Stories for Film and Television” was a collaborative effort between the SCA Council on Diversity & Inclusion and Queer Students in Cinematic Arts.

Moderator Beverly Neufeld created an inclusive, comfortable atmosphere although the event was attended by over 50 students. Panelists Steven J. Kung, Patricia Resnick, Moisés Zamora, Shadi Petosky and Hillard Guess shared their personal experiences as members of the LGBTQ+ community working in the industry.

The first question posed to the panelists allowed them to share their queer experiences while working in entertainment. First to answer was writer, director and USC alumnus Steven J. Kung, who explained how writers’ rooms and showrunners can be discriminatory, although they are generally pictured as left-leaning.



“I was in rooms that were supposedly liberal because writers’ rooms are supposedly bastions of progressivism,” Kung said. “I was one of two minorities in the room, and the showrunner had said, ‘Oh yeah, I was going to hire this Black woman, but I decided not to because she might object to certain jokes.’”

Kung said he recalled times he felt unheard while proofreading a script. After noticing a cultural inaccuracy where a character from Spain was identified incorrectly as Latino, he suggested the misidentification should be changed. A higher-up agreed, yet the change was not made in the final product.

“It’s good to listen to minorities in the room,” Kung said.

Kung currently writes on the popular Netflix show “Dear White People.” Unlike his previous writers’ rooms, Kung said the show appreciates all input, noting the writers’ room is completely androphilic and comprised of majority Black and female writers.

USC alumna Patricia Resnick, screenwriter and producer of projects including “9 to 5” and “A Wedding,” detailed her experience as either the only gay person or gay woman in many writers’ rooms.

She proposed an interesting point about diversity in regard to age. Age is not always thought of when discussing diversity, so her personal experience with age-based discrimination brought this issue to the forefront for her. Shortly after becoming a mom in her early 40s, she realized she was no longer able to get jobs writing features. In other words, she aged out of her area of work.

Although she was well established in the industry, Resnick said she needed to take TV movie jobs instead of feature film jobs to make ends meet. Resnick believes age is important to consider in the conversation about diversity within the industry since it is currently not discussed.

Following Resnick, Moisés Zamora, the creator and co-showrunner for the Netflix show “Selena: The Series,” which follows the early life of cumbia singer Selena Quintanilla, spoke about how he felt compelled to create the safe space he didn’t have. After his experiences of discrimination and sexual harassment within the industry, he consciously created a writers’ room that is 70% queer-identifying and the majority of writers are women.

Next to answer was Shadi Petosky, an animator, writer and executive producer known for her work on “Danger & Eggs” and “Brightburn,” among other projects. She shared her struggles as a trans woman in the industry and the difficulties of being seen solely as an animator. At times she feels pigeonholed as an animator which prompted her to explore writing shows more.

Petosky created an animation studio in her 20s to get more freelance work before landing a job on the popular children’s television show, “Yo Gabba Gabba.” She revealed that members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ran the show and, during the time Prop 8 — a California ballot measure in 2008 which looked to ban same-sex marriage — was on the ballot, they sent out a lengthy, homophobic correspondence regarding the proposition’s message to those working on the show, shocking many attendees.

After this job, Petosky found success when Disney bought a show she wrote, which she said came as a surprise since Disney does not actively advocate for including trans voices. Her organization, Trans Hollywood, focuses on bringing the lack of trans representation to light and increasing trans representation in the industry.

After Petosky, actor Hilliard Guess encouraged attendees to embrace their LGBTQ+ identity in the industry because they can still tell part of their story through their work, even if the media does not have the specific space for them.

During the event, Guess made a distinction regarding the changing definition of diversity. Although it is important to have LGBTQ+ diversity, Guess said he would not want to see a panel marketed as diverse with only white women, even if they came from diverse backgrounds.

After each panelist answered the question posed by the moderator, the floor was open to students to ask questions. One student, Phoebe Lai, asked how allies can support the production of queer stories without taking away opportunities from the community.

Zamora said LGBTQ+ creators are seldom asked this question. He advised that it is important to find a co-writer when trying to tell a story about any group you are not a member of.

“You know, with the social reckoning happening right now we need to do a lot of rebuilding and giving those people that voice and that opportunity is really, really important,” Zamora said.

Another student, Jingtong Wu, asked each panelist what they hoped queer representation would look like in the future. Although the panelists agreed more representation is necessary, Petosky and Resnick differed in how representation should materialize.

Petosky said she wants to see flawed and messy characters to reflect the true nature of human beings. Resnick provided a different perspective, explaining how creators must be careful of what they make due to the current minimal representation and since many viewers only understand the LGBTQ+ community within what they see in the media.

Taylor Stuckey asked a question about remaining authentic when telling a story which prompted Resnick to advise that students should write about what they are passionate about instead of what they think the market wants. In closing remarks, the panelists provided reminders to students as they continue creating.

“Work on your craft. It sort of builds up, right? No writing is wasted,” Zamora stated.