TikTalk: Songs trending on TikTok to add your playlist

Estelle’s “American Boy” featuring Kanye West won the 2008 Grammy for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration. (Photo Courtesy of IMDb.)

It has been an entire year of quarantine and I don’t need my weekly screen time report to tell you that I have spent almost every free moment on TikTok. While it has been my go-to app for laughs, it has also been one of my favorite ways to expand my music catalog. With sounds trending from all genres, TikTok is a great way to discover new music and rediscover throwbacks. Here’s a playlist of songs, old and new, that deserve a full listen, not just a 15 or 60-second clip on TikTok.

Nelly Furtado — “Maneater”

Listening to “Maneater” will do more than take you back to playing Just Dance 4 in your living room. Coming from the same album that gave us “Promiscuous,” this Timbaland-produced track will make all femmes feel like a boss. Everyone should be worried when clubs reopen because when the girls hit the dance floor “watch out boy [they]’ll chew you up.”

Estelle feat. Kanye West — “American Boy”

“Will you be my American Boy?” Estelle asks on this 2008 Grammy Award-winning track featuring Kanye West. Even though the Fortnight parody of this song is what is currently making its rounds on TikTok, the original song is just as catchy. Traveling around the states seems like an exciting trip, who wouldn’t want to be her American Boy?

Mother Mother — “Burning Pile”

Don’t we all wish we could just throw “all [our] troubles on a burning pile?” Indie rock band Mother Mother has been putting out music for over a decade but they have grown a larger audience of listeners because of TikTok. Their song “Burning Pile” pretty much sums up how everyone is feeling a year into this pandemic.

Anderson .Paak — “Heart Don’t Stand A Chance”

In anticipation of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ upcoming album, listen to Anderson .Paak’s “Heart Don’t Stand A Chance.” With the talent for making music that feels like you’re listening to the funk and soul of the 60s, it’s no wonder the rapper won a Grammy this past Sunday for Best Melodic Rap Performance.

Blondes — “Coming of Age”

Nottingham band Blondes grew its underground following thanks to the power of TikTok. Asking “When we’re older, and it’s over, will this be a highlight?,” Blondes reminds the listener to think about how it feels to make memories and grow up. With a nostalgic sound and lyrics, “Coming of Age” makes anyone listening feel like the main character of an indie movie.

Reyanna Maria — “So Pretty”

What started off as a producer’s challenge duet, soon became the boss-b anthem of TikTok. At just 19 years old, Reyanna Maria signed a record deal with Victor Victor Worldwide. When she sings, “He ain’t never met a woman like me,” Maria tells the world she’s not like other girls because who else could get Tyga featured on their song with just one viral TikTok?

Blu DeTiger — “Toast with the Butter”

Blue DeTiger grew to TikTok fame with her bass guitar right by her side. This month DeTiger released seven punk-filled tracks on her first EP “How Did We Get Here?” The groovy sound of her bass-guitar would make anyone get up and dance, making “Toast with the Butter” the perfect song to start the day off to. After all, who doesn’t want to have a dance party while you’re having “coffee in the mornin’ and toast with the butter?”

Aly & AJ — “Pretty Places”

It’s no secret that Aly & AJ’s “Potential Breakup Song” was a defining song of Gen-Z’s childhood. These sisters never stopped making good music and “Pretty Places” is a testament to that. This song will make you want to drive along Pacific Coast Highway with the windows down to “Watch the sunrise, sunset, [in the] same day/When was the last time you did that anyways?”

Giveon — “Heartbreak Anniversary”

On this “Heartbreak Anniversary” of normal life, R&B singer-songwriter Giveon’s song reminds us of the pain caused by losing someone you love. A soulful artist with the ability to capture any emotion into a song, Giveon gives us a beautiful song to cry to when we’re feeling sad.

