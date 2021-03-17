Trojans seek conference redemption against UCLA

The Trojans celebrating after a goal in their 4-3 win over BYU last month. (Beth Mosch | Daily Trojan)



The USC women’s soccer team will face city rivals UCLA Thursday at 7 p.m. on the back of two losses on the road against Utah and Colorado this past week, bearing a 2-3 conference record.

After back-to-back victories against Oregon and Oregon State the previous weekend, where the Trojans managed consecutive clean sheets against their opponents, USC lost 2-0 to Utah. Despite leading in shots during the first half and shooting five times to the Utes’ three, USC conceded a brace to Utah junior forward Anna Escobedo in the second-half which finalized the bout in Salt Lake City.

USC opened Monday’s match against Colorado with purpose, with dynamic attacking duo senior forward Tara McKeown and junior forward Penelope Hocking providing a two-goal advantage in the first 14 minutes of play. Junior midfielder Madeline Vergura orchestrated both plays, providing width in her assists from a corner-kick and a lobbed pass.

Colorado junior Libby Geraghty promptly responded with a goal in the 20th minute after having her initial shot blocked by USC senior goalkeeper Kaylie Collins. Senior midfielder Shanade Hopcroft equalized with a penalty kick in the 56th minute, eventually sending the match to overtime.

USC senior Savannah DeMelo missed a pivotal penalty during the first overtime period, with Colorado’s freshman forward Shyra James’ shot in the box completing the Buffalos’ comeback in the second overtime period.

“I actually thought the effort and intensity and the way we competed was what we have been looking forward to all season,” head coach Keidane McAlpine said in a phone interview with the Daily Trojan. “I really liked the spirit of the group today, soccer sometimes is a cruel game.”

McKeown and Hocking continued their marauding form as they now combine for seven goals in the last six games. Vergura notched two early assists in her return to the starting lineup after coming from the bench in the previous two games.

The Trojans end their string of away games against contentious city rivals UCLA. The Bruins are basking in form after beating Utah 2-0 last Sunday, tallying their 5-0 conference record. UCLA has kept three clean sheets so far during conference play as they remain unbeaten at the moment.

UCLA clinical sophomore forward Mia Fishel bears a 25% shot to goal conversion rate, having notched 3 goals in her last five games. In-form freshman forward Reilyn Turner finished with a brace in the Bruins’ last victory over Utah on Ute Field.

USC’s last victory against UCLA dates back to six years ago when midfielder Morgan Andrews notched two second-half goals at UCLA’s Drake Stadium in Westwood. The Bruins won the last encounter in Nov. 2019, with a 4-2 scoreline, where Hocking’s goal and assist was not enough to overcome UCLA.

McAlpine believes that the difference of form between the two teams will not determine the match between the local rivals.

“There’s a level of intensity and spirit about the [UCLA] game that makes it fun regardless of how well the teams are playing,” McAlpine said. “They are always close games … there’s always a lot of drama it seems — it will always be an exciting game and this one won’t be no different.”

USC aims to end their two-game winless streak in the conference against UCLA, providing a turnaround of fortunes for the Trojans who enter the derby match with a .400 conference record. The Trojans will also meet UCLA again for their last match of the conference, playing at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum April 16.

Despite the loss against Colorado, McAlpine hopes the performance rejuvenates the squad for their upcoming match against the Bruins.

“I want a similar attitude and effort we had today, I think [Monday] was a building block for every game we play from here on out,” McAlpine said. “Getting back into some level of chemistry and consistency and showing that we can, first of all, compete and then start to strengthen together some moments in every game is really going to be the key for us.”

The No. 8 ranked Trojans will meet the No. 1 Bruins at the Wallis Annenberg Stadium Thursday. Kick-off is at 7 p.m.