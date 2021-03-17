Women breaking ground in entertainment

In light of women’s history month, The Daily Trojan is acknowledging our university’s very own extraordinary change-makers.

March is Women’s History Month, thus, the Daily Trojan is celebrating achievements that have been made by trailblazers. With respect to the annual theme for 2021, “Valiant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced,” we commemorate the honorable role of women who never backed down from a challenge and exceeded endeavors.

Throughout history, USC is proud to notice alumnae and faculty who pursue excellence in the entertainment industry. Let’s meet some inspiring female figures who continue to break the grounds in entertainment.

Rayka Zehtabchi & Melissa Berton & Helen Yenser

Oscar winners, anyone? No one ever imagined that a film about menstruation would win the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Subject, but “Period. End of Sentence.” did in 2019. This documentary tells the tale of women in India who lack necessary sanitary protection, facing difficulties during their periods. While this topic of menstruation was taboo and easily disregarded as shameful or embarrassing, USC alumnae Rayka Zehtabchi, Melissa Berton and Helen Yenser, sought solutions to address this problem. The documentary follows through The Pad Project and Action India’s efforts to provide women in Kathikhera, New Delhi, with pad machines that create pads out of sustainable material.

Yoo Lee

Yoo Lee, a graduate student studying animation and digital arts, was in her forties when she entered her screenwriting class, but her devoted eagerness for learning dubbed her worthy of success. Lee is the recipient of a $30,000 LAIKA Fellowship from Film Independent’s Project Involve program, providing her with a production grant to pursue her stop-motion passion. She strives to produce a stop-motion animated short film. Born in South Korea, Lee originally worked for the Saja fashion line in New York using her adept skills in color, texture and fabrication. It was not until she came to USC SCA’s John C. Hench Division of Animation + Digital Arts, where she learned and came to love the art of stock motion. She soon came up with “A Poem by Alba,” a touching story about a lonely elderly woman who became a pedestal on her journey for a fellowship. Her blog continues to fill up with animations, fabrications and drawings. Now, Lee is proud to introduce herself as a writer, animator and director.

Alana Bright

The coronavirus hindered the dreams of many but it didn’t affect the musical spirit of this very talented musical freshman. In fact, Alana Bright, a freshman majoring in musical theatre, decided to take up Laura Benanti’s #SunshineSongs challenge.

Talent paid off and her compelling musical performance was one of seven that was featured in the HBO Max documentary “Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020.” Bright aimed to share the topic of Black joy and the impact of George Floyd’s death throughout the self-shot documentary. Eventually, she sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” in celebration of Black culture and identity. As a college freshman, Bright’s aspirations motivate current high school seniors to seek out their passions despite the coronavirus. Make sure to watch this exclusive documentary opportunity turned incredible musical journey on HBO Max.

Nia Sarfo

Inspired by her role model, Pulitzer Prize winning playwright August Wilson, Nia Sarfo defied pessimistic stereotypes about Black women in “Giving Voice.” She was one of six students featured in this Netflix documentary, which captured their efforts through the 2018 August Wilson Monologue Competition. This required commitment and devotion to celebrating Black heritage through the lyrical art of poetry. Portraying Molly Cunningham from “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” Sarfo won first place in the Chicago regionals and second place in the national finals in New York City. She honored Wilson’s work, shocked and ecstatic about his profound dreams and visions. As a sophomore majoring in musical theatre, Sarfo hopes to incorporate her drama experience from “Giving Voice” in future performances and undeniably strive for better.

Jensen McRae

USC alumnae Jensen McRae became an internet sensation on Twitter when she posted a short cover of a Phoebe Bridgers parody about getting the coronavirus vaccine. Within days of her viral tweet, Jensen worked with her team and producer Rahki, to complete the post-coronavirus vaccination anthem. From the start of her music career, McRae voiced microaggressions and interracial relationships, conveying empathic emotions to resonate with her fans. Her recent hit, “Immune,” appropriately cradles the anxiety and anticipation of listeners waiting for the end of this pandemic and its woes. With her guitar and journals, McRae demonstrates the breathtaking power of poetic lyrics and harmonious melodies.

Gabriella Schultze

Ballet by day, biology by night. Despite the toll of online classes, Gabriella Schultze, a freshman majoring in biological sciences, finds a sprouting opportunity in the virtual courses that enable easy, remote access. During the day, Schultze trains for “Sleeping Beauty” while she studies biology at night. After deferring admission to USC twice before, Schultze treats this virtual convenience as a way to balance her academics with her passion for dancing. While she hopes for a successful dance career as the main body of Ballet West, Schultze also takes interest in genetic research. So far, this multitasker walks a path no one has ever walked before, treading the first footprint for many more to follow. How about leaving your comfort zone to try something daring and different?

Stacy L. Smith

Stacy L. Smith founded the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative to pave the way for equality in the entertainment industry. She has studied gender, race/ethnicity, the LGBTQ+ community, disabilities and mental health across film and television. Smith’s influence has spread from the powerful platforms of the United Nations, the White House, Sundance Film Festival and the Toronto Film Festival. Her venture towards inclusion is ceaseless. She successfully launched the 4% challenge to encourage others to hire female directors, from which developed the docuseries “4%: Film’s Gender Problem.” Smith emboldens a cause and a will to fight, provoking many undergraduates to conduct research investigations about inequality under her guidance.