Rhythm and News S6E3: The biggest snubs, surprises and shocks of the 2021 Oscar nominations

On this special episode of Rhythm and News, Digital Managing editor Lauren Mattice, Arts and Entertainment editors Angie Orellana Hernandez and Emily Sagen along with Features editor and film critic Sophia Ungaro talk about this year’s slate of Oscar nominations. They discuss the biggest snubs such as Delroy Lindo for Best Actor in “Da 5 Bloods” and Anya Taylor-Joy for Best Actress in “Emma.” and who they think will come out on top on Oscars night. Music by Joakim Karud.