Women’s History Month: Women-owned eateries worth your every dime

With Los Angeles moving into the red tier, take advantage of trying one of these women owned eateries. (Kristine Nguyen | Daily Trojan)

Women are defying the odds and overcoming challenges no matter where they go. According to the U.S. Labor Department, fewer than 20% of working chefs are women and women comprise only 7% of head chefs and restaurateurs around the U.S.

The food industry and restaurant business has often been historically male dominated, but women are making a difference and changing a kitchen culture which has, in the past, been toxic and abusive.

For Women’s History Month and after, here are a few must-try trendy Los Angeles-based and women-owned eateries that should be on everyone’s lists:

Sqirl

(Twesha Dikshit | Daily Trojan)

A trendy L.A. cafe situated in Silver Lake, chances are you’ve seen the pre-pandemic long lines extending beyond the cozy eatery or heard about the farm-to-table innovative dishes the cafe is known for. Chef Jessica Koslow started Sqirl as a preserves company in 2011 before expanding to serve breakfast and lunch. The eatery has been featured in lists such as the 2014 Jonathan Gold’s 101 Best Restaurant List, Grubstreet’s 103 Most Visually Exciting Dishes in America in 2015 and Eater’s 2014 Best Chef in L.A.

With options a little on the pricey side, I decided to order the avocado toast with a fried egg, a gluten free almond ricotta cake and a cocoa buzz, an iced espresso concoction with bee energy honey, Valrhona chocolate, cinnamon and oat milk. The avocado toast was a little different from your average dish and came topped with spiralized pickled beets, smoked sesame tahini and house za’atar. It almost looked too good to eat with the bright yellow beets and red spices adding vivid color to the dish, that I had to double check to make sure I had gotten the right order. The dish itself was fresh and flavorful and I really liked the addition of smoked tahini to the avocado for a zingy taste.

The ricotta cake was my personal favorite with its soft lemony moist sweetness and with my sweet tooth, I devoured the entire thing in one sitting. The coffee was a strong blend of sweet flavors and while not usually a big fan of cinnamon, I thought the Valrhona chocolate and cinnamon worked really well together. The fried egg was a little undercooked for my preference but overall was enjoyable with the toast.

Sqirl is now open for outdoor dining and takeout via Postmates.

Kismet

(Twesha Dikshit | Daily Trojan)

Started by chefs Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson, the Middle Eastern meets Californian cuisine has quickly found fans in L.A. The powerful duo has made a name for themselves as women chefs as the restaurant has been featured in the Michelin Guide, won various James Beard awards and included in a variety of food lists. Located in Los Feliz, “Kismet is a neighborhood spot for everyone.”

I decided to order from Kismet Rotisserie and try their quarter chicken plate and schmaltzy potatoes. The generous serving of chicken plate came with a choice between dark or light chicken and sides of hummus, wedge salad, pickles, garlic sauce, chilli oil and pita. The chicken was perfectly cooked with crispy brown skin and paired well with hummus and garlic sauce. The hummus was freshly prepared and my only complaint was that I finished it too quickly to have enough for the rest of the chicken. The pita was my favorite part and served as a great accompaniment to the hummus.

The schmaltzy potatoes were crispy potatoes, tossed with toasted garlic and chicken drippings. While not my favorite potato side dish, I liked the texture and garlic flavor and ate them with a garlic roasted hummus dip for even more flavor.

Kismet is currently open for takeout and delivery via DoorDash and Caviar.

Moon Juice

(Twesha Dikshit | Daily Trojan)

What started as owner Amanda Chantal Bacon’s experience of resolving an autoimmune condition through life and dietary changes, has now evolved into a place for everything ranging from health elixirs, juices, smoothies and skin care products. With stores in Venice, Melrose and Silver Lake, Moon Juice was established in 2011 when wellness diets and health foods were not as popular as they are today. Bacon received criticism for her lifestyle, and dealt with satire about her brand, before turning it into three storefronts, a booming online business and a lifestyle.

While not a believer in health foods and juice cleanses, I decided to see what the hype was about by ordering a Keto Blue Mint Chip shake. Made with almond coconut milk, blue spirulina, frozen avocado, peppermint and cacao nibs, the blue-color drink was very aesthetically pleasing and came in a plastic cup with the words “cosmic in a cup.” The frozen avocado added to the creaminess of the drink and with it’s mint and chocolate flavor it was a refreshing way to start my Sunday afternoon.

Moon Juice is currently open for takeout and delivery via Postmates, GrubHub, Seamless, Doordash, Uber Eats and Caviar.

ixlb Dimsum Eats

(Twesha Dikshit | Daily Trojan)

A to-go-only joint even before the restrictions of the coronavirus, this dimsum place on the corner of Sunset Boulevard and Bronson Avenue is a mom-and-pop store known for its reasonably priced, authentic dimsums. It is owned by Gloria Shi, who is helped by her 71-year-old father Tony Ying; three generations of the family have operated Chinese restaurants in the past. Shi has grown up around the food business and gained experience at 12 years old hostessing for her father’s restaurant.

I ordered the chicken, cabbage and mushroom pan fried dumplings, chow mein and pineapple polo custard bao. The dumplings were freshly made and perfectly pan fried with a juicy and crispy skin to match the delicious filling inside. The chow mein was topped with veggies and healthy with a salad-like taste that made you feel less guilty about the dumplings. The pineapple polo custard bao was flaky and melted in your mouth. It had a strong pineapple flavor and custard filling inside that was well-balanced and not overly sweet.

Ixlb is currently available for takeout and delivery via Postmates and ChowNow.

Pasta Sisters

(Twesha Dikshit | Daily Trojan)

Bringing authentic Italian food all the way from Padova, Northern Italy, Pasta Sisters is the story of Paola Da Re who grew up cooking with her mother before moving to L.A. where she runs the restaurant with her daughter and son. The restaurant is known for its affordable pasta that includes homemade gnocchi from a recipe that has been passed along the family for over a 100 years. From being included in BuzzFeed’s “Worth it,” (where it was considered worthy) the eatery had to quickly expand to Culver City due to its growing popularity. Pasta Sisters continues to be included in multiple L.A. best restaurants food lists.

I decided to try their fresh truffle pasta made with Tagliatelle with chilli flakes on the side. The dish also came with some homemade bread which I appreciated. The pasta itself was buttery with a great truffle balance so as not to be overwhelming in its flavor. The Tagliatelle was firm but light and absorbed the truffle sauce very well. I was really impressed with the dish and how well it travelled and I’m already planning what to get the next time I order.

Pasta Sisters is currently open for takeout and delivery via Postmates.