USC sweeps series against Washington to continue win streak

Redshirt senior pitcher Quentin Longrie has allowed just one earned run in 8.2 innings pitched this season. (Peter Gastis | Daily Trojan)

Baseball kicked off Pac-12 play by sweeping the Washington Huskies in a three-game series this past weekend.

This is the first sweep of a conference opponent for the Trojans since 2015 against Arizona. The sweep also pushes the Trojans’ win streak to six, after another series sweep of Nevada last week.

“It’s hard to sweep anybody but especially the opening weekend of conference when everybody is in the hunt and every game matters,” head coach Jason Gill said. “Every game is so important but to open up your conference play with a sweep … they were really excited.”

The Trojans were returning the favor from the last time the two teams met, when the Huskies swept the Trojans in a three-game series in 2019. Washington leaves the series with an 8-9 record and will face Gonzaga Tuesday. USC is starting to heat up after having a slow start to the season.

“When you win you start getting that feeling when you show up to the field every day that you’re going to win so that’s always the momentum you like to ride because two weeks ago that wasn’t our feeling and that’s how quick this can switch,” Gill said.

The team won the first game of the series Friday by a score of 3-2, taking the second Saturday by a final score of 7-5.

USC won the third game of the series 11-3 on Sunday to complete the sweep. The Trojans came out with a strong start to the game going up 4-0 in the first inning with two RBI singles from redshirt senior infielder John Thomas and redshirt junior infielder Ben Ramirez and an RBI double from redshirt freshman infielder Tyresse Turner.

Redshirt junior infielder Jamal O’Guinn and redshirt senior infielder Tyler Pritchard each added RBI singles in the fourth and fifth innings respectively, to push the lead to 6-0.

The Trojan defense allowed Washington to score on an RBI single from redshirt freshman infielder Dalton Chandler and an RBI double from redshirt freshman outfielder Cole Miller in the sixth to put the Huskies only three runs behind the Trojans with a score of 6-3.

O’Guinn followed with an RBI single in the seventh inning in another strong game, finishing with four hits and two RBI.

USC finished the game strong with two RBI doubles from redshirt freshman outfielder Rhylan Thomas and Turner in the ninth to secure the win.

“Our offense is slowly getting better, but I don’t think it’s where it’s going to be in about two weeks,” Gill said. “I think it’s going to continue to get better and better and then we’re still finding out. Our guys on the mound, especially some of our young guys, are still learning how to pitch at this level because we didn’t have a fall so they are learning how to do it in games.”

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Alex Cornwell carried the Trojans defense through the first five innings and half of the sixth before exiting the game. Redshirt freshman pitcher Ethan Hoopingarner took over for the end of the sixth and the seventh. Redshirt senior pitcher Quentin Longrie and redshirt junior pitcher Brian Gursky finished the game pitching one inning each.

“We’re going to continue to get better on the mound, we’re going to continue to get better defensively, and we’re going to continue to get better offensively,” Gill said. “We have a long way to go, we are far from where we need to be.”

USC will host San Diego Tuesday at Dedeaux Field. First pitch is 6 p.m.