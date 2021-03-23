LA County enters red tier, on-campus University activities increase

A 2% tuition increased for the 2021-2022 school year was approved by the Board of Trustees and student activities fees will revert to pre-pandemic prices for the upcoming fall semester. (Daily Trojan file photo)

Los Angeles County entered the red tier Mar. 15, accelerating USC’s efforts for increased in-person campus activities, Provost Charles Zukoski said in a Universitywide email Tuesday.

Given the new guidelines, research activity will be increased to full capacity, libraries will allow for increased density, on-campus museums will begin to open at limited capacity and outdoor intramural and club sports will be available for students living on or around campus, the email read.

“The physical distancing, the washing of the hands, the wearing of masks — these remain very important for the next many months because this is a serious disease, and it kills people and so we have to take it seriously,” Zukoski said in an interview with the Daily Trojan. “Within those guidelines and as the tiers open up I encourage students to come to campus and participate as is appropriate.”

Current undergraduate students are now allowed to take up to 32 units pass / no pass toward their degree — an increase from the previous 24 — and the grading option will be offered for Summer 2021 courses. Additionally, students who were enrolled in fewer than a combined 30 units during Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 may be eligible to apply for the summer Academic Progress Scholarship.

Zukoski also said the University is aware of the benefits of remote work and will consider offering such opportunities in coming semesters.

“There is a general sense that a lot of the administrative functions of the University have functioned pretty well under [the coronavirus], so we’re trying to understand what we’ve learned and how we can continue to provide the best service for faculty, students and staff and optimize where people are work to have a happy and engaged workforce,” Zukoski told the Daily Trojan.

Some professors are also looking to implement innovative teaching methods they’ve learned due to virtual learning in the in-person classroom, Zukoski said.

“We have some faculty who believe that teaching online actually is more effective than teaching in person [for] certain aspects,” Zukoski said. “That’s the sort of thing that we’re learning about and trying to capture and work with people on … how do you use the online capabilities that we’ve developed and learned how to use in order to actually enhance education.”

In addition to the coronavirus updates, Zukoski’s email announced a 2% tuition increase for the 2021-22 school year was approved by the Board of Trustees. Student activities fees will also revert to pre-pandemic prices at $499 each semester for undergraduate students.