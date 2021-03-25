USC reaches $852 million settlement with Tyndall abuse survivors

USC will pay $852 million to more than 700 patients of former campus gynecologist George Tyndall after reaching a settlement Thursday, making it the largest sexual abuse settlement in history against any university. The development follows a $215-million class-action lawsuit approved in February 2020 that allowed the University to provide payouts ranging from $2,500 to $250,000 to former patients who chose to come forward.

“I’m sure when you arrived at USC … and you go to orientation, they talk about how you’re a member of the Trojan family,” attorney John Manly told the Daily Trojan. “If these women that I represent … are part of the Trojan family, they’re our daughters, our sisters and our moms, right? We don’t treat family that way.”

Manly represents the largest number of former patients of Tyndall involved in the settlement at 234 individuals.

Former patients of Tyndall largely began stepping forward in May 2018, following a Los Angeles Times investigation that exposed Tyndall’s history of sexual misconduct over his nearly 30-year tenure that was kept under wraps by a quiet firing in 2016 following an internal investigation.

The Board of Trustees hired law firm O’Melveny & Myers to conduct an independent investigation into Tyndall’s misconduct in May 2018, following Rick Caruso’s election as chairman that same month. Caruso initially said he would release the results of the investigation following litigation; however, at a student media briefing Thursday Caruso said there are no plans to release the report now that the settlement has been finalized, saying that it would only cause more pain to former patients of Tyndall.

“There’s no upside to any release,” Caruso said during a student media briefing Thursday. “There was not a formal report that was created. There was a presentation that special counsel gave to the executive committee and the board. At this point, given where this case is at, we feel strongly that having anything released, is only going to cause more pain and suffering to the victim. And it’s in the best interest of the victims to just let this get settled and move forward.”

Since the investigation, USC has expanded safety protocols to include a rewritten sensitive exam policy in accordance with the American College Health Association’s best practices, employing more women board-certified physicians, increased accessibility to reporting potential misconduct and patient feedback and the expansion of the Relationship and Sexual Violence Prevention program.

The University has also established a Division of Human Resources, Equity, and Compliance, a centralized Office for Equity, Equal Opportunity, and Title IX, a Universitywide Prohibited Discrimination, Harassment and Retaliation policy for students, staff and faculty as well as extended support for mandatory training and 24/7 victim advocacy services.

“As we work to restore trust and rebuild our community, our guiding principle must always be to foster an environment where all students, faculty, and staff feel welcome and safe,” Caruso wrote in a letter to the University community. “While we have much work to do, I am proud of the progress we have made since the difficult summer of 2018 and have great optimism for the future of our university.”

USC will fund the settlement over the next two fiscal years by drawing from litigation reserves and insurance proceeds, deferring capital spending and managing non-essential expenses and assets, according to a letter from President Carol Folt to the University community. None of the funds will come from philanthropic gifts, endowment funds or tuition, she wrote. The University will also put together an advisory committee comprising faculty, staff and students, which will aid school deans and the Academic Senate on Finance and Enrollment in providing input on the budget.

“The amount is significant, and we will face some difficult financial choices in the near term. However, we have a strong balance sheet and resources to support our academic priorities,” Folt wrote.

Manly said although there’s work to be done to “restore the University,” he said he’s hopeful that the culture at USC will change under Folt’s leadership.

“I’m very hopeful that President Folt is going to change the culture, and the culture needs to change,” Manly said. “But if it doesn’t, you’re going to have hundreds of women who are going to watch and wait and see what happens … They’re going to hold her accountable.”